PEABODY — With a new coach and a number of new players making up the varsity lineup, the Peabody girls lacrosse team is hoping to build chemistry quickly as they dive into play in the ever competitive NEC.
The Tanners opened the season with an out-of-conference setback to Andover last week, and since then, they've consistently worked not only on correcting their mistakes, but also getting to know each other on and off the field to grow closer as a unit.
On Monday afternoon against rival Beverly, it all seemed to come together for the young, yet talented group. Peabody scored three unanswered goals in the first two-plus minutes of action, responded to every Panthers' run throughout the afternoon and walked away with its first win of the spring, a 14-10 decision at home.
"The team that played Andover last week is a much a different team than we had out there today," said Tanners' first-year head coach Michelle Roach. "We looked at how we played Andover, saw some of those things that we wanted to fix and spent the last week fixing those things. I thought we were great in transition and great on the draw ... we were a little nervous last week and you could really tell today how we settled in."
As Roach alluded to after the win, it all started on the draw for Peabody. Katie Amico and Ally Bettencourt dominated in the circle all afternoon, leading to a quick attack and smart shot selection close to the net.
Bettencourt scored two of those first three unanswered goals to open play while Brook Lomasney — who finished with a game-best five goals and four assists — had the other tally.
Beverly, however, called a timeout after falling behind quickly and regrouped beautifully for the remainder of the opening half. The Panthers swiftly cut it to 3-2, fell behind by three again (6-3) and then rallied once more to make it a 7-6 Peabody lead at the break.
Sophomore Lily Shea — who scored four goals for the third straight game to open the season — knotted things up at seven apiece early in the second half, and Beverly was able to draw even once more midway through the frame. But the early deficit ultimately proved too much to overcome as another Lomasney goal put Peabody up for good (10-9) with about 14 minutes to play.
"We dug our own hole to start the game," said Beverly coach Courtney McKallagat. "If we didn't dig that hole then we're not in that position at the end of the game; we're up a goal instead of being down a goal going into that situation and we wouldn't have to pressure out and (allow) silly goals at the end.
"I think this our first real mental game that we've had to play and with such a young team it's a learning experience like that that makes you stronger as a team," she added. "So it's a tough one to take but good to have moving forward in the season."
Following Lomasney's goal to make it a 10-9 game, Mckenna Forni popped one in to increase the lead to two with 12 minutes remaining. Shea got one back for Beverly, but Lomasney came through once again with consecutive goals down the stretch to all but put the nail in the coffin.
"Brooke is going to be a real impact player for us; we're expecting big things out of her this year and you can see how well she's doing already," said Roach.
Makayla Fisher rounded out the scoring with a late marker for Peabody.
Fisher finished with a hat trick and two assists, Forni had two goals and two helpers and Siobhan Smith had two goals and an assist.
For Beverly, senior Kayleigh Crowell had two goals, classmate Angelina Mazzone added one, as did Liz Wilder and Joselyn Silva (2 assists).