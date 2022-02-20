MARBLEHEAD — It will be Bishop Fenwick vs. Peabody in the finals of the 11th annual IAABO Board 130 Larry McIntire Classic Monday afternoon.
That came to be after Peabody defeated Marblehead, 50-26, Sunday evening while Fenwick had an easy time against Fenway earlier in the day, 59-13. That sets up a championship clash between the two Tanner City rivals.
The host Magicians were able to stay with the favored Tanners for a while on the strength of some big 3-pointers by Molly Kramer (9 points) and Ella Kramer (8). But a strong third quarter allowed Peabody to increase a 10-point lead at the half to 20 heading into the final frame.
Abby Bettencourt led her team with 16 points, with a dozen of those coming after intermission. Sophomore Logan Lomasney added nine points and 10 rebounds while Emma Bloom also had a big night with eight points. Lomasney, Taylor Bettencourt, Lauryn Mendonca and Abby Bettencourt each all had three steals.
"We had a slow start, just like we did in our last game with Danvers," said Tanners head coach Stan McKeen, his team perfect in NEC play and 17-2 overall. "We just weren't jelling and missed a lot of shots. I wasn't happy with the way we weren't rebounding and not boxing out. We talked about those things at halftime and played much better after that."
At the start, neither team was able to score until Bloom had an old-fashioned three-point play two-and-a-half minutes into the game. The Tanners ran off the first seven points and led 11-4 after the opening quarter. Marblehead did a good job moving the ball around and grabbing rebounds, but had trouble finishing.
Peabody opened up an 11-point advantage on a basket by captain Gina Terrazzano and two foul shots by Bloom, but the Magicians answered with a layup by sophomore Sam Dormer and a triple by Stella Monaco to pull within six points.
The NEC champs put the game away by outscoring Marblehead 20-10 in the third quarter when they went on a 6-0 run and, later, a 9-2 stretch.
Both teams cleared their benches in the last eight minutes and used everybody.
"We were able to stay close for a while," said sophomore Marblehead High Sam Dormer. "Peabody is so tough and wore us down."
"Stan is a great coach and he does a nice job with the girls," added Marblehead head coach Paul Moran. "They're unbeaten in the league for a reason.
"We had some girls step up including Dormer, who started. She has played well all year long, and is only going to get better. We'll try to come back strong and win the consolation game (1 p.m. Monday) vs. Fenway."
###
In the day's first contest, Bishop Fenwick (now 13-6) had no problem with the school from Boston as sophomore Cecilia Kay led all scorers with 18 points to go with eight rebounds and four blocked shots. Nasha Arnold, a senior captain, and sophomore Ella Andrews each had nine points and seven rebounds while senior captain Olivia Found added 10 points for the winners.
Peabody 50, Marblehead 26
at Marblehead High Fieldhouse
Peabody: Baetzel 0-0-0, Houvardas 0-0-0, Terrazzano 2-0-4, Mendonca 0-0-0, Lomasney 2-5-9, Taylor Bettencourt 1-3-5, Bloom 2-4-8, Abby Bettencourt 6-2-16, Ally Bettencourt 1-0-3, Isabel Bettencourt 2-0-5, Martinello 0-0-0, Richards 0-0-0. Totals: 16-14-50.
Marblehead: Candelaria 0-0-0, Dormer 1-1-3, Pyne 1-1-3, Monaco 1-0-3, McGowan 0-0-0, Kramer 3-0-8, Cronin 3-1-9, Ferrante 0-0-0, Rubino 0-0-0, Burns 0-0-0, Comstock 0-0-0, Haley 0-0-0. Totals: 9-3-26.
Halftime: 23-13, Peabody
3-Pointers: P — Abby Bettencourt (2), I. Bettencourt, Ally Bettencourt; M — Kramer (2), Cronin (2), Monaco.
Records: P 17-2; M 11-8.