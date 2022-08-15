DANVERS — Peabody left Plains Park with plenty of hardware, collecting two trophies, one for winning the Danvers Summer League regular season and the other for taking the playoff championship, 51-47 over a scrappy and undermanned Masconomet team. It marked the second straight season the Tanners won it all, and they did it with an undefeated season.
"It's been a lot of fun coaching my daughters and the other girls," said Ted Bettencourt. "It's a great group, and they all improved a lot during the course of the summer. Masconomet gave us a game. They shot the ball well, especially from outside to keep it close."
Bettencourt, a star basketball player at both Peabody High and Holy Cross who is now Mayor of Peabody, was able to coach most of the games, and Ryan Lomasney took over when he couldn't. Peabody never trailed in Monday night's final and built up a comfortable 23-11 halftime lead led by Logan Lomasney, who had 10 points early on and finished with a game high 24 points while Lauryn Mendonca had eight of her 10 points in that half.
Lomasney, last winter's Northeastern Conference MVP, was deadly with her inside shooting, grabbed rebounds, and set up others with accurate passes.
The Lady Chieftains only had six girls and were missing one of their best players Taylor Bovardi, who was making a college visit. Coach Leslie Bovardi had her team fired up at halftime, and they climbed back in the game by hitting seven treys after intermission. Kaleigh Monagle's hot shooting helped her team rally. A bomb by Monagle cut Peabody's lead to seven points, 27-20, but Alli Bettencourt (7 points) drove to the hoop for an easy layup at the other end followed by baskets from Taylor Bettencourt and Mendonca to build the lead back up.
"This is a really good team win, and everybody contributed," said point guard Taylor Bettencourt, who played outstanding defense and finished with six points. "We had a very good summer, and it's a good starting point to get ready to go into the season."
Just when it appeared the Tanners were in control Monagle, Riley Bovardi, Ava Riley, and Remi Cote drained 3-pointers to keep it close. Cote hit one of her team's seven second half bombs to close the gap to 43-37 with 6:24 remaining, but Alli Bettencourt answered at the other end. Peabody played tough defense inside, but it was Masco's hot outside shooting that kept them in the game. Running out of time, the Chieftains were forced to foul, but couldn't upset Peabody to force an 'if necessary' game in the double-elimination playoffs.
Kayla Landry chipped in with four points, and Maia Davis, Payton Petrillo, and Chelsea De Los Santos all contributed to the win. For Masco, who received a nice runner-up trophy, Bovardi had nine points, Angie Lalikos and Ava Riley six apiece, and Cote three while Ava Caron also contributed.
"It was definitely a fun summer," said Mendonca, one of two incoming seniors playing for the Tanners along with Taylor Bettencourt.