PEABODY — The Bo Tierney Award winner as Carlin Cup Most Valuable Player for Peabody, sophomore winger Ella McTeague, summed up her team’s approach to Monday morning’s fourth annual President’s Day tilt with Bishop Fenwick.
“In big games like this we come together,” she said. “When things get down, we pick each other back up.”
That’s exactly what happened in the final minutes of the third period. The Tanners were a bit down when Crusader Abbey Millman scored an extra attacker goal to make it a one goal contest with 1:50 to play. The pick-up? That came courtesy of senior captain Sammie Mirasolo, who flipped a bouncing shot by the goalie off the ensuing faceoff to ensure Peabody skated away with another girls Carlin Cup, 4-2.
McTeague netted the first two goals of the game to put Peabody (14-5-1) in the driver’s seat. Both tallies were rebounds off the stick of center Jenn Flynn (three assists) with the sophomore winger using her hockey sense and physical determination to beat the defense to those loose pucks.
“Keep your stick down, always be ready,” said McTeague. “My linemates did very well with getting it to the net. You want to be there to finish it, put the puck in the net. That’s kind of been our whole team this year: We’re all ready to be in different positions and play a versatile game.”
Fenwick’s Tierney Award, named in honor of the late Fenwick boys coach who was a nephew of Charlie Carlin (the father of ice hockey in the city for whom the boys and girls Peabody/Fenwick Cup is named), went to sophomore defenseman Catherine Salvo.
Basically double-shifting as the Crusaders (12-5-3) skated three defensemen, Salvo made life very difficult for Peabody’s forwards. She played on the edge and single-handily broke up multiple scoring rushes.
“Over the last several weeks Catherine has really stepped up her game,” said Fenwick coach John Kasle. “She’s aggressive, very competitive and brings a lot to our defense back there.”
Trailing 2-0 after McTeague’s two tallies, Fenwick got on the board early in the middle period. Gabby Davern swooped in on a faceoff win by Lauren Dirarian, skated by the net and flipped a back hand home to make it 2-1.
Mirasolo, though, won a rebound battle early in the third period to restore the two-goal edge. Poking home Reilly Ganter’s shot also broke Mirasolo’s own Tanner girls single-season scoring record, now at 43 points.
“Credit Peabody’s girls. They’re aggressive and they do a great job of getting the puck down low,” said Kasle. “They’re always attacking and they’re hungry in front of the net.”
For the Tanners, who go into the Division 1 state tournament with seven straight wins, the chemistry up front is a big positive. The gelling of the line center by Flynn with McTeague and Hannah Gromko has given the team the scoring depth it feels it needs to chase a state title.
“Ella worked really hard over the summer and the fall. She came in ready to play,” Peabody coach Michelle Roach said of the young winger’s emergence. “We stress getting to those open rebounds. Hers was beautiful; she came right across and put it home.”
Peabody goalie Jeny Collins made 19 saves in the winning effort and senior captain Cailyn Wesley turned aside 22 in the cage for Fenwick, which heads to the Division 2 state playoffs with its best-ever regular season with the team’s 27 points eclipsing last year’s 25.
Ganter handed out a pair of assists and Flynn’s three gave her 15 total points during Peabody’s seven game win streak.
Peabody 4, Bishop Fenwick 2
Charlie Carlin Cup
at McVann-O’Keefe Rink, Peabody
Peabody 2 0 2 — 4
Bishop Fenwick 0 1 1 — 2
First period: P, Ella McTegaue (Jenn Flynn), 10:00; P, McTegaue (Flynn), 11:50.
Second period: BF, Gabby Davern (Lauren Dirarian), 2:54.
Third period: P, Sammie Mirasolo (Reilly Ganter, Chloe Shapleigh), 2:19; BF, Abbey Millman (Davern), eag, 13:10; P, Mirasolo (Flynn, Ganter), 13:31
Saves: P, Jeny Collins 19; BF, Cailyn Wesley 22.
Records: P, 14-5-1; BF, 12-5-3.
