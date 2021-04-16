Peabody goes airborne to batter Gloucester, win fourth straight

GLOUCESTER — Not many opposing quarterbacks get off the bus at Gloucester's oceanside, windy Newell Stadium and think "This is great weather for throwing the football."
That doesn't apply to Peabody sophomore Shea Lynch, who found better-than-expected conditions Friday night and directed his Tanners to a 41-0 win over the host Fishermen.
It was uncommonly cold and windy as usual, but the driving rain that plagued the North Shore throughout the day subsided and allowed Lynch to throw for a career-high 267 yards and three touchdowns in his team's fourth straight victory.
"There was some snow in the ground in Peabody. When we got here, were we shocked. It was like 'This isn't even bad' so we felt if we picked our spots when the wind was low we'd be able to throw the ball," said Tanner head coach Mark Bettencourt, whose 4-1 squad is on its longest win streak since 2017.
Throw it they did. Lynch completed 13-of-17 passes to seven different receivers. He set the tone by going 4-for-4 for 53 yards on the opening drive, capped by a 21-yard touchdown pass to Drew Lucas. By the time the first half was over, he'd thrown for 178 yards, including a 27-yard score to senior Brandon Pszenny, and had amassed a 28-0 lead.
"After warmups, it was like a regular day," said Lynch, who was without two of his top four receivers due to injury yet saw seniors Lucas, Jack O'Hara and Jonathan Teixeira step in and excel. "We preach next man up, and all these guys have stepped up when we need them. We do so many reps in practice that when the game comes, we're ready."
Lynch's best throw of the night was a 66-yard scoring strike to Teixeira in the third quarter. The senior captain, who moved to Peabody from New Hampshire last year and found a home with the football squad, plunged in from the 1-yard line in the second quarter for his first career score.
The 66-yard catch-and-run that was a slant up the middle he took to the far sideline was his favorite play in Blue-and-White so far.
"I was excited just to be able to score," said Teixeira. "It's a privilege to play with the guys. They took me in when I was new and treated me like a brother. I appreciate every single on of them."
"We've been waiting for that play to open up. In the huddle I told him, 'This is the one, we're getting it' and he made it happen," Lynch said of Teixeira's score.
Peabody's defense gave no quarter to Gloucester (3-3) while earning its first shutout of 2021. Senior captain Kyle Maglione had another immense game at linebacker while Jaden Nigro, Shay Palmer and Raf Casiano proved impossible to move up front. The Fisherman had negative-6 yards after one quarter, negative rushing yardage at halftime and finished the game with 32 yards from scrimmage.
"They're an active defensive front and we weren't able to pick it up in places where we needed to," said Gloucester head coach Dan O'Connor, whose team was down three starters due to injury and dropped its third straight contest after a 3-0 start.
Senior Cam Cuzzi also scored his first touchdown of the year for the Tanners and led the squad with 58 yards rushing. Freshman Eli Batista had five grabs for 80 yards, Pszenny had 83 receiving yards and his fourth interception of the year on defense, and Peabody scored on each of its first five possessions to take complete control.
"The thing I like about our offense is the diversity," said Bettencourt. "Teams can't focus on stopping Pszenny because there are 5-6 kids that can hurt you."
Freshman QB Alex Silva capped the scoring for the Tanners with a 6-yard scamper in the fourth. He also completed his first career pass to sophomore Colin Ridley.
Defensively, Michael Mastrocola picked up a tackle-for-loss and linebacker Dom Annese had several good stops for Peabody.
"Dom had a great game. He's had a great year, but he's been hidden a little bit doing dirty work away from the ball," Bettencourt said. "If you don't account for him, he can do some damage."
Seniors Dylan Davis and K.J. Pence had solid outings on the offensive line, and kicker Joe Swanton made 5-of-6 extra points.
"We needed to be mentally tough," Teixeira said. "We couldn't let the elements effect us ... we just had to play our game."
Peabody 41, Gloucester 0
at Newell Stadium, Gloucester
Gloucester (3-3) 0 0 0 0 — 0
Peabody (4-1) 7 21 7 6 — 41
P-Drew Lucas 21 pass from Shea Lynch (Joe Swanton kick)
P-Cam Cuzzi 1 run (Swanton kick)
P-Brandon Pszenny 27 pass from Lynch (Swanton kick)
P-Jonathan Teixeira 1 run (Swanton kick)
P-Teixeira 66 pass from Lynch (Swanton kick)
P-Alex Silva 6 run (kick failed)
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING: Peabody — Cam Cuzzi 12-59, Alex Silva 3-24, Shea Lynch 1-12, Jordan Tompkins 3-2, Jonathan Teixeira 1-1, Alan Paulino 3-1, Dante Olowu 2-1; Gloucester — John Gucciardi 2-8, Quinten Ulrich 3-8, Aidan Cornetta 2-0, Caleb DeCoste 10-(-3), Brett Gaipo 4-(-5).
PASSING: Peabody — Lynch 13-17-267-3-0, Silva 1-1-2-0-0 ; Gloucester — Gaipo 3-11-24-0-2.
RECEIVING: Peabody — Brandon Pszenny 3-83, Eli Batista 5-80, Teixeira 1-66, Drew Lucas 1-21, Jack O'Hara 1-17, Colin Ridley 2-3, Paulino 1-(-1) ; Gloucester — Robbie Schuster 1-11, Ulrich 1-9, Cornetta 1-4.