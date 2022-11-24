SAUGUS — There goes one of the best football teams in Peabody High's storied gridiron lore — and there goes the most prolific passer in the history of the Northeastern Conference.
Senior captain Shea Lynch tossed four more touchdown passes on Thanksgiving morning to lead his Tanners by Saugus, 48-6, on the 75th anniversary of their first holiday clash in 1947.
Lynch graduates with 78 career touchdown passes, breaking the NEC's all-time record set by Swampscott High legend Kyle Beatrice back in 2002.
"Look at some of the QB's that have come through this conference ... to top those numbers at a school that hasn't traditionally run this offense speaks volumes," said Peabody head coach Mark Bettencourt, whose team capped off a 10-1 season in the first Thanksgiving game ever held at Saugus' brand new Serino Stadium.
As the sixth team to win 10 games at Peabody High, these '22 Tanners smashed the program record for total points (438) and point differential (plus-289). Lynch broke his own passing records with 2,564 yards and 36 touchdowns this fall.
Junior Eli Batista's 1,023 receiving yards and 14 TD's are also new single season bests.
"Bringing the spread offense to this city was no easy task with all the history of ground and pound. We were very lucky Shea Lynch came to Peabody High. He's the founding father of the spread for us with his ability, intelligence and patience," said Bettencourt. "You couple that with the amazing group of receivers we had and it was special. You usually don't get all that to come together in one season."
The most important play Thanksgiving morning actually went for a loss of yards.
Peabody senior captain Mike Mastrocola, who missed the entire season battling leukemia, took the field for the Tanners' first play from scrimmage. Wearing his No. 66 powder blue jersey, Mastrocola lined up at QB, caught the direct snap from center Mark Clanton, and took a knee to thunderous applause.
"When Coach Betts told me this morning, I didn't know how to feel. I figured Thanksgiving last year would be my last time ever on a football field," said Mastrocola, who got hugs from both Peabody and Saugus players after the play. "It felt great. The support from the whole football community has been awesome — and being part of a 10-1 team feels awesome."
After that, Lynch and his offense went to work. He tossed touchdown passes of 23 and 59 yards to Batista (103 total yards) for a 14-0 first quarter lead, then hit captain Danny Barrett from 25 yards out early in the second.
Saugus (1-10) couldn't move the ball much with heavy pressure from PHS senior Jose Lendor (2 1/2 sacks, batted pass) and sophomore Jimmy Festa (1 1/2 sacks, batted pass). Batista made a second quarter interception that set up another Tanner score, this one with some razzle-dazzle involved.
Lined up wide, Barrett took a lateral from Lynch, turned and heaved the ball 40 yards in the air to a streaking Alan Paulino — who did the rest for a 69-yard score that made it 28-0.
"I've been begging for us to run that play for a long time," said Barrett, who also had Lynch open up the sideline on the play and got some good natured teasing for opting to throw (a slight wobbler) to Paulino.
"Danny really sold that one," Lynch said with a chuckle. "Hey, as long as the ball gets there that's all that matters."
Winners of nine straight against Saugus and eight consecutive Thanksgiving Day contests, Peabody scored on each of its five first half possessions and never punted. On the final score of the half, Lynch (12-of-16, 198 yards) used his legs to evade the rush, got a nice peel-back block from Festa, and fired across his body 32 yards to senior Colin Ridley for another score.
"I was on the sidelines for that play and finally got to watch Shea ... that was silly," said Barrett. "I don't think I've ever seen a kid run around like that and then throw such an accurate pass."
Long punt returns by Ridley and senior Vinny O'Hara gave Peabody short fields on its two second half scoring drives. Lynch capped one with a 3-yard scamper, giving him an absurd 42 total TD's this fall.
Senior Will Pinto, who captains the Peabody/Saugus co-op wrestling team, got one over on his winter teammates with a 2-yard TD run. Junior Dom Scalese made six extra points to finish an incredible season with 53.
Lynch completed passes to seven receivers, including seniors Cam Burdick, Youness Benlaatmania and Justin Franco.
It was a satisfying and emotional sendoff for Peabody's seniors, who won back-to-back NEC Lynch titles, were the first Tanner team to ever be undisputed kings of the NEC while averaging 40 points per game, and also won their last 13 road games.
"It was a crazy season all-around. We felt we had a special group and things just happened," said Lynch. "I got emotional thinking about it last night, going back to my first start at Marblehead and how fast it all goes."
Wednesday night, Peabody's seniors gave their traditional speeches at the team's final dinner. Pinto's was particularly impactful.
"There wasn't a dry eye in the house," said Bettencourt. "This means a lot to these kids."
Saugus, which had about 30 players dressed, got on the board when QB Cam Preston found Isaiah Rodriguez for a 11-yard score in the fourth.
Peabody 48, Saugus 6
at Serino Stadium, Saugus
Peabody (10-1);14;20;14;0;48
Saugus (1-10);0;0;0;6;6
Scoring summary
P - Eli Batista 23 pass from Shea Lynch (Dom Scalese kick)
P - Batista 59 pass from Lynch (Scalese kick)
P - Danny Barrett 25 pass from Lynch (Scalese kick)
P - Alan Paulino 69 pass from Barrett (Scalese kick)
P - Colin Ridley 32 pass from Lynch (kick blocked)
P - Lynch 3 run (Scalese kick)
P - Will Pinto 2 run (Scalese kick)
S - Isaiah Rodriguez 11 pass from Cam Preston (rush failed)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: Peabody — Will Pinto 5-50, Alex Silva 4-14, Shea Lynch 2-10, Jaden Roman 1-3, Mikey Mastrocola 1-(-5) ; Saugus — Tommy Desimone 5-8, Cam Preston 7-(-2).
PASSING: Peabody — Lynch 12-16-198-4-0, Danny Barrett 1-1-69-1-0, Luke Maglione 2-2-19-0-0 ; Saugus — Preston 11-25-90-1-1, Josh Osawe 1-1-1-0-0, Desimone 0-1-0-0-0.
RECEIVING: Peabody — Eli Batista 5-103, Alan Paulino 2-81, Colin Ridley 3-45, Barrett 2-45, Justin Franco 1-6, Youness Benlaatmania 1-5, Cam Burdick 1-1 ; Saugus — Osawe 3-45, Isaiah Rodriguez 2-28, Desimone 6-11, Jordan Rodroguez 1-7.