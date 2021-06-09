Peabody High AD stepping down to return to classroom

Peabody High will be seeking a new athletic director to lead the Tanners this fall.
Bob Bua, who has held the post since the summer of 2017, has decided to step down at the end of the school year. Bua will return to the classroom as a history teacher at the high school, he said on Wednesday afternoon.
Peabody's athletic program has been remarkably stable over the years, with Bua being only the third AD over the last 41 years: Hall of Famer George Smyrnios held the post for 19 years and Phil Sheridan was in charge for 18 years before retiring as Bua got the job four years ago.
The Tanners are among the largest athletic programs in the Northeastern Conference and the next AD will be tasked with overseeing some 25 varsity programs. More details about the search will be forthcoming.
- Matt Williams