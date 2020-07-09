Peabody High Athletic Hall of Fame to induct 16 new members in November 

Spanning several decades and representing a wide range of sports, 15 former Peabody High School athletic greats and one legendary coach will be inducted into the school's Athletic Hall of Fame this November.
The Peabody High School Athletic Hall of Fame committee will honor these 16 individuals at a banquet in November, all of whom were not only great athletes for the Tanners but many continue to give back to the community. They are:
Football teammates Ray Lamonica and Caleb Pelger, both from the Class of 2001, were multiple-sport athletes. Ray was a two-time All-Scholastic on the gridiron as well as an outstanding baseball player. Caleb, a Salem News Student-Athlete of the Year winner as a senior, was a Greater Boston League all-star in football who also set four school records in track.
Two other football stars will join them in Gary Roltsch (Class of 1970) and Davis Scribner (1980). Gary was a running back with blazing speed, which he used to set several school records on the track. Davis was a defensive stopper at nose tackle and was a multiple time all-star defenseman in hockey.
James McDonald (1967) and Dave Lebrun (1980) were power forwards on the basketball court. James played varsity basketball for three years, setting a school record for most rebounds in a game and in a career. Dave led the GBL in scoring in 1980 and was considered its most unstoppable forward.
Melissa Macchi-Reed (2004) led the Tanner girls’ team as the starting point guard for four years. She guided the Tanners to two North Shore Basketball Tournament championships and was named tournament MVP in 2004.
Cross country and track teammates Dick Vose and Mark Coan were an unstoppable pair as they led the Tanners in the early 1970s, setting a combined 10 school records. Both all-stars and multiple team MVPs, they helped to begin the Peabody High track tradition of excellence.
Mark Cone (1989) and Class of 1989, and Scott Eiseman, (1994) were multi-sport athletes, but their passion was lacrosse. Mark was an impenetrable wall in net, setting school records for saves in a game (59) and was named to the National Lacrosse All-Star game. Scott was a scoring machine, leading the state in scoring in 1994 and setting PVMHS records in assists in a game, season and career.
Michael Karp (1986) was a leader on the swim team for four years, scoring over 100 points and earning GBL all-star status four times while setting school records in the butterfly and individual medley.
Kim Lane-Leazott (2001) was an outstanding softball pitcher with a career ERA of 0.88. She led the Tanners with a .326 batting average and was three-time GBL MVP. Peabody High’s Student-Athlete of the Year in 2001, she was also a three-time All-Scholastic in softball and played varsity soccer and basketball.
Tawny Palmieri (2008) was a multi-sport athlete, earning all-star status in all three, and leading the GBL in basketball scoring in 2006 and 2007. She paced the Tanners in points, assists and rebounds in 2008, but it was in softball that she found her passion. She was a GBL all-star three times, team MVP in 2008 and led Peabody to the Division 1 North final.
Justine Hartigan (2007) was a three-sport all-star in soccer, indoor track and tennis. In soccer she was a four-time GBL all-star, graduating with the school record for scoring with 119 goals and 60 assists. In track she set the school record in the 1000 meters and was an all-star. In tennis she was undefeated in the GBL in 2005, 2006 and 2007. In her senior year she was the Salem News Tennis Player of the Year and was named the PVMHS Athlete of the Year.
Completing the Class of 2020 is PVMHS volleyball coach Lisa Keene. The program's head coach since 2004, Lisa has led the team to eight league titles and has qualifying for the state tournament every year. With a career record of 243 wins and 81 losses, she has become a leader in the sport, supporting new coaches and working with her team to implement community service projects every season. Lisa was awarded the Women in Sport Award by the MIAA in 2018.
