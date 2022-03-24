Peabody High’s Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2020 will finally get its day in the sun — and this induction will have a little more sun than usual.
The Class of 2020, chosen two years ago with its official induction into the Hall delayed several times by the cancellation of the 2020 high school football season and last fall’s coronavirus surge, will be inducted Saturday, September 10 at 2 p.m. at the Higgins Middle School Auditorium. The group will also be introduced the night prior at Peabody’s home opening football game against Revere and this year’s festivities also coincide with the return of the city’s popular International Festival.
There will be a reception after the ceremony at Higgins with hors d’oeuvres, coffee, soda and water. Tickets will be $30 per person with none sold at the door; tickets requests and payment can be sent to the PHS Athletic Hall Of Fame at PO Box 344, Peabody, MA 01960 and questions can be directed to PVMHSHOF@gmail.com
The new members of the Hall of Fame are: Football player Ray Lamonica (2001), a two-time All-Scholastic on the gridiron who also excelled in baseball and teammate Caleb Pelger, the 2001 Salem News Student-Athlete Award winner who also set four school records in track in addition to his gridiron exploits.
Gary Roltsch (Class of 1970) was an outstanding running back who set several records on the track and Davis Scribner (1980) was a defensive stopper at nose tackle and was a multiple time all-star defenseman in hockey.
Power forwards James McDonald (1967), who set school records for rebounds in a game and in a career, and Dave Lebron (1980), who led the Greater Boston League in scoring in 1980.
Melissa Macchi-Reed (2004) led the Tanner girls’ team as the starting point guard for four years. She guided the Tanners to two North Shore Basketball Tournament championships and was named tournament MVP in 2004.
Cross country and track teammates Dick Vose and Mark Coan were an unstoppable pair as they led the Tanners in the early 1970s, setting a combined 10 school records.
Mark Cone (1989) and Scott Eiseman, (1994) were multi-sport athletes, but their passion was lacrosse. Cone, a goalie, set school records for saves in a game (59) and was named to the National Lacrosse All-Star game. Eisman led the state in scoring in 1994 and graduated with several records.
Kim Lane-Leazott (2001) was an outstanding softball pitcher with a career ERA of 0.88. She led the Tanners with a .326 batting average and was three-time GBL MVP. Peabody High’s Student-Athlete of the Year in 2001, she was also a three-time All-Scholastic in softball and played varsity soccer and basketball.
Tawny Palmieri (2008) was a multi-sport athlete, earning all-star status in all three, and leading the GBL in basketball scoring in 2006 and 2007. She paced the Tanners in points, assists and rebounds in 2008, but it was in softball that she found her passion. She was a GBL all-star three times, team MVP in 2008 and led Peabody to the Division 1 North final. She is now the Tanners head coach for field hockey and softball.
Justine Hartigan (2007) was a three-sport all-star in soccer, indoor track and tennis. In soccer she was a four-time GBL all-star, graduating with the school record for scoring with 119 goals and 60 assists. In track she set the school record in the 1000 meters and was an all-star. In tennis she was undefeated in the GBL in 2005, 2006 and 2007. In her senior year she was the Salem News Tennis Player of the Year and was named the PVMHS Athlete of the Year.
Lisa Keene will be inducted as the volleyball program’s head coach since 2004. She has led the team to eight league titles and has qualifying for the state tournament every year in addition to being awarded the Women in Sport Award by the MIAA in 2018.