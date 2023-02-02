For their excellence both in the classroom and in their respective athletic endeavors, a pair Peabody High athletes have been named the Moynihan Lumber Student-Athletes of the Month for December: girls hockey standout Penny Spack and an unequalled quarterback and basketball standout Shea Lynch.
Penny is one of the premier players in te Northeast Hockey League this winter for the Peabody/Lynnfield/North Reading co-op squad, logging big minutes on the blue line. The Tanners currently sport a 12-3 record and were ranked No. 8 in Division 1 in the most recent MIAA state rankings. They sit second in the NEHL standings and have picked up big wins over Beverly, Bishop Fenwick and Marblehead while currently in line to host a first round playoff game.
Penny says the team's chemistry and close relationships have played a big part in their success. She grew up playing club hockey with most of her current teammates, even though it consists of players from three different schools.
She has also seen time on the blue line with her younger sister, Eleni.
"It's been a great year so far," said Penny, who plays soccer in the fall and softball in the spring. "It's been so great having my sister on the bench next to me, and I've loved playing with the kids I grew up playing with."
The senior captain has been one of the team's top blue liners since her freshman year. She's a two-way threat that takes care of the puck in her own end and makes plays inside the opposing blue line. She leads Peabody with nine goals and 13 points and nine goals and has been especially difficult to contain on the power play.
"I definitely try to make plays if the opportunity is there, but I'm still a defenseman at heart," she said. "We recently introduced a new power play that has helped with scoring opportunities."
In the classroom, Penny has a grade point average above 4.0 and is ranked No. 6 in her senior class, taking classes such as Advanced Placement Literature, AP Physics, AP Economics, and AP Calculus.
"It's a tough course load," she said, "so I've really had to focus on my organizational skills," said Penny, who is still weighing her college options but plans to play hockey in some capacity wherever she attends.
Shea is coming off of a record-setting campaign as the Tanner's starting quarterback this past fall. Currently, he's helping the Peabody High basketball team to a successful season.
The versatile swingman is a stat sheet stuffer on the floor who leads the team in assists, is a potent rebounder and can score when needed, although he describes his game as pass-first.
"I'm more of a facilitator and a rebounder. I like to get my teammates involved as much as I can and we have some phenomenal shooters, so our goal is to work to get them open shots," Shea said.
Shea is also a big-time passer on the gridiron as well. The senior set a new Northeastern Conference record after finishing his career with 78 touchdown passes, besting a 20-year-old record. He threw for 2,564 yards and 36 touchdowns and added six more rushing scores to lead the Tanners to a 10-1 record and the Northeastern Conference Dunn championship. The Tanners' season was highlighted by a win over reigning Super Bowl champion Marblehead.
"We knew we had the pieces coming back this season and all worked in the offseason for it," Lynch said. "During the season we came to work our hardest every day, and we got better every week. That was our biggest strength."
Shea is also a standout in the classroom with a 3.8 grade point average. Math is his favorite subject, as he takes AP Calculus, and plans to study business management in college. He will be attending Endicott College in the fall and play football for the Gulls.