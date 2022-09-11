PEABODY — The long wait is over for the Peabody High Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2020. Some 46 months after they were due to be inducted on Thanksgiving in 2020 and endured two postponements due to COVID, the illustrious 15 members were inducted at a ceremony at the Higgins Middle School Auditorium Saturday afternoon following an introduction at halftime of the Peabody-Revere football game the night before.
There are several decades and many sports represented along from with two current coaches: volleyball's Lisa Keene and field hockey/softball's Tawny Palmieri, who was inducted on the merits of her three-sport career at Peabody High.
Keene began coaching in 2004 (now with 270 wins and counting) and under her guidance the Tanners have won league titles eight times since 2004. The MIAA awarded her the Women In Sports award four years ago, and amazingly the Tanners have qualified for the tournament every year that she has coached. Keene also is a big believer in community service projects.
Palmieri, Class of 2008, and was a league all-star in all three sports she played. Softball was her best, and senior year the captain led Peabody to the North finals. The Tanners went to the 2006 North final and captured the GBL title the next year. She is now enjoying success as softball coach, taking the team to the North finals in 2021 and this past June all the way to the Division 1 state championship game against Taunton at UMass Amherst.
She is the third member of her family to join the Hall following in her older brothers Anthony and Gary Jr.'s footsteps.
"It's very exciting to go in, and an honor to be inducted with such talented people," said Palmieri. "I tease my brothers all the time saying I'm the best athlete in the family, but they come right back at me pointing to themselves."
Another three sport star Justine Hartigan (2007), excelled in soccer, track, and tennis. She graduated with the school record (since broken) with 119 goals and 60 assists as well as the indoor track 100 meter record, and went unbeaten in tennis three consecutive years. She was the Salem News Player of the Year in tennis and the Tanners Female Athlete of the Year after having two Greater Boston League Tennis MVP seasons and being part of 10 League championships. Even though she gained more attention for her soccer feats, her mother she it was tennis she favored, starting at No. 1 singles all four years.
Hartigan made the trip up for the induction from Florida with her fiancé J.P. — they'll be married just next week.
"We're very happy she received this honor, and I know people accentuate her soccer career, but her favorite sport was tennis," said Hartigan's mom, Kerri. "She was only 5-foot-1 as a freshman, but grew to 5-foot-9 by the time she graduated. Between this and the wedding it’s a very busy time for her."
One of the finest softball pitchers ever at PHS is Kim Lane Leazott, Class of 2001, who had an unbelievable career 0.88 ERA and also led the team in hitting with a .326 average. A thee time MVP of the Greater Boston League she was named Peabody High student-athlete of the year as a senior and also played soccer and basketball.
Melissa Macchi started at point guard all four years and was named MVP of the North Shore Basketball Tournament in 2004 after leading her team to back to back titles.
The men were also well represented with basketball, the primary sport for Jim McDonald, who graduated in 1967 and Dave "Doom" Lebron (1980). Both were power forwards, and McDonald set a school record for most rebounds in a game (21) and for his career before running cross country at UMass followed by a 33 year career with the Marblehead Police Department.
Lebron led the team in scoring his senior year and recalls going against Joe Scacchi made him tougher.
"Jim Geanoulis (deceased) was that guy for me, guiding me along the right pass, and I owe him a lot today," said Lebron, who led the GBL in scoring as a senior and was named MVP of the league for basketball in 1983-84. He was also an outstanding baseball and football player.
Lane-Leazott was one of three from the class of 2001 along with football stars Ray LaMonica and Caleb Pelger.
LaMonica was an outstanding quarterback and baseball player.
"I guess I'd have to say beating Everett two years in a row was the highlight for me," said the Georgetown resident and former quarterback, who had a very memorable interception in one of those games, and was named Mass. High School Football Coaches Association Super 26 All State. “ I was nominated such a long time ago, and it took a while for this to really happen so it wasn't something on my mind, but this day is a very nice honor."
Pelger left his mark in football and track where he set four school records and went on to race at the Air Force Academy. He served the nation with honor for 12 years and recalled his time in Peabody with a quote from General Douglas MacArthur: Upon the fields of friendly strife are sown the seeds that on other days, on other fields, will bear the fruits of victory.
"I think he was drawing a comparison between sports and war," Pelger said, "but it applies to school and life, too. My two years here in Peabody helped me grow those seeds for later in life."
Davis Scribner (1980) was an all-star defenseman in hockey and a decorated nose tackle in football. A member of the class of 1980 said what stands out most is all the friends he made.
"I have friends I played with and others from so many teams we played against," said Scribner. "As you get older that's what matters most."
Gary Roltsch (1970) received the award posthumously. Gifted with blazing speed he was a running back for the football team and speedster in track, setting several records. Cross country and track teammates Dick Vose and Mark Coan combined to set 10 school records and lead the team coached by George Smyrnios to prominence.
"It’s been 50 years," said Coan, a 1972 grad. "I'm humble about this honor, but the thing I remember most about cross country and track was being coached by George Smyrnios and his wife Joanne. They are the best people and I’ve never forgotten that."
Scott Eiseman (1994), who was unable to attend, was also a lacrosse standout for coach Bob Danish, but his specialty was putting the ball in the net not keeping it out. Eiseman led the state in scoring as a senior and st school records in assists in a game, season, and career. He went on to be named head coach at UNH.
Following the induction ceremony and speeches refreshments from Toscana's Restaurant was served in the cafeteria; volunteers from Peabody High and the Peabody Learning Academy were tremendous with their help. Hall of Fame chairperson Phil Sheridan was grateful and said while the day was a long time coming, everything went off smoothly