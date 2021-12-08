Peabody Veterans Memorial High School has made the difficult decision not to ice a boys varsity hockey team this winter, head coach Christian Wright confirmed to The Salem News Wednesday.
With just one senior on the roster and low numbers in the program — including several eighth graders who were granted waivers to play — the decision was made to play a junior varsity schedule instead.
"It's disappointing on some levels, but it's the right thing to do in our goal of saving the program," said Wright, who took over as the Tanners' head coach for the 2019-20 season.
"Progress is not always a straight line. Sometimes, you have to take a detour and go the long way to get to where you want to be."
Peabody graduated eight of its 14 players from the 2020-21 squad and was looking at fielding a team this winter with just the one senior, captain Andrew Souza; one junior, three sophomores, three freshmen and a half-dozen eighth graders.
Wright said that, especially for the team's younger players, having them play against 17- and 18-year-old opponents could be damaging not so much on the scoreboard as it would be physically and mentally.
Making the tough choice to play what he terms "appropriate competition" at the junior varsity level will put things on a more level playing field in these areas, said Wright, and give his young players the confidence they need.
"No one wants to win or compete at the varsity level more than I do. But if we want to save this program, this is what we have to do," said Wright. "You have to put your ego aside and realize this is what's right for the program."
Peabody explored forming a co-operative team with Salem to shore up the numbers, but there weren't enough players for that to be a viable option. The Tanners were scheduled to be a member of the Northeastern Conference's Lynch Division and play league rivals Beverly, Swampscott and Saugus twice each. They were also scheduled to play the five NEC Dunn squads — Danvers, Marblehead, Masconomet, Gloucester and Winthrop — once each.
These teams are now in the process of trying to find other foes to fill those holes; Swampscott, for example, has found open dates to play a pair of non-league opponents in Oliver Ames and Dover-Sherborn — who each had a pair of non-league games scheduled with Peabody this winter — while Beverly will face Winthrop a second time.
Wright is hoping to schedule as many as 15 junior varsity games for his program, and still plans on running his practices as he would were they still at the varsity level.
There's also a chance that other players, be they in the high school already or in eighth grade, may choose to play for the team now at the JV level.
"This is not a sad day. Sometimes you just have to take one step back to eventually take two steps forward," said Wright.