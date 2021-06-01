BEVERLY — Jack Houlden remains out of the lineup for the Peabody High boys lacrosse team with an injury, but the high scoring senior attackman said he's hopeful of returning for the upcoming state playoffs.
In the meantime, the Tanners must still find a way to produce offensively in their captain's absence. Monday afternoon on the road, they did just that.
Seven different players rippled the Beverly twine, led by senior captain Keenan Madden's three tallies, as Peabody shot out to a quick four-goal lead and were never seriously challenged in an 11-5 win at Forti Field.
"We were pretty sloppy at practice (Monday), so to come out and play like we did was huge," Peabody (7-2) head coach Leo Shidler said after his club snapped a two-game losing streak.
"With Jack out, we're trying to figure things out by moving guys around and seeing what works," he added. "We saw a lot of good things out there today."
Long stick middie Drew Lucas, another captain, took it downfield himself to net two of the Tanners' four first period goals. It was 6-2 at halftime and 7-2 after three quarters before the visitors added a quartet of insurance goals in the final 12 minutes.
Crazy as it sounds, Beverly (now 5-6) might've actually had the better of the play in the first quarter and certainly did in terms of possession; they simply couldn't finish.
Once they fell down by four scores, they were forced out of their normal offensive set in an attempt to score quick goals, which resulted in sloppy passes, lack of dodging, and selfish play by trying to force their way to the net against two and sometimes three defenders.
"We came out flying and ready to go," Beverly head coach Matt Riordan said, "but before we knew it we found ourselves down four goals. Things just got away from us."
Lucas, Peabody's vocal and emotional leader, was directing his teammates all over the field while playing both defense and taking a few faceoffs in addition to his LSM duties.
"He's our general on the field," Shidler said of Lucas, who will continue his career at Division 1 Bryant University. "It's what makes him a great player and what will really help him succeed at the next level."
Derek Patturelli, another Tanners' senior, had a strong game with 14 saves in net. "He made a lot of really big saves for them," said Riordan.
Senior attack Anthony Bettencourt finished with a goal and three assists for Peabody while his brother Matt, a freshman, also scored while down a man.
Fellow 12th grader Tristan Ell, moved from defense up front in Houlden's absence, added two goals with the short stick, with Luke Buckley (assist) and Nick Salvati also producing tallies. Junior middie Cam Collins picked up one assist as well.
Attack Kyle Oliphant played well with three goals for the hosts, with junior middie and team captain Matt Mezza handing out a pair of assists. Mason Simpson and James Silva (who was dominant in winning 13 of 17 faceoffs) were the other goal scorers, and D.J. Bachini added an assist.
Quinn Fidler, a sophomore, made 10 saves while junior captain Jaxon Thomas was his usual solid self on defense.
Making his first varsity start, sophomore Trotman Smith had an excellent game on defense for Peabody. So did junior stalwart Scott Turner, as the duo helped keep the Panthers on the perimeter and out of high quality scoring range.