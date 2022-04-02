PEABODY -- Leo Shidler literally had no idea what to expect.
With a highly inexperienced team and many first-time starters, the Peabody High boys lacrosse coach wasn't sure how his squad's season opening clash against visiting Hamilton-Wenham would turn out Friday night at chilly Coley Lee Field.
Some of his few veterans and one eager newcomer made sure the Tanners came out on top.
Senior captain Derek Paturelli made 10 saves in net -- two point blank shots from five feet out -- and fellow captain Cam Collins added two goals and two assists while junior attack Nick Salvati scored three times with one helper as Peabody took down the Generals, 8-3.
"The thought process coming in was let's possess (the ball) on offense -- which we did a (poor) job of in the first half -- and pack it in on defense. Keep them to to the outside; we'll give them the outside shots because Derek is probably going to save those," said Shidler.
The 16-year-old Salvati, making his first career start, notched his first varsity goal three-and-a-half minutes in off a nice feed from Collins. He took another dish from Collins 44 seconds into the second quarter and converted to make it 3-1, and he capped off a stellar starting debut with an unassisted tally with 1:10 remaining.
"I was a little nervous, but once I scored the first easy one, it was easy from there," said Salvati. I was confident, shooting good, teammates finding me open ... it was good."
"Last year I was hurt to start the year and we had some of the best kids we've had in this program starting over me, so it was tough to get time on the field," added Salvati. "But now I've got my opportunity and making the most of it."
Second-year Hamilton-Wenham head coach Richard Cooke likes the makeup of this year's team. There's a lot of upperclassmen talent who experienced success in football and hockey earlier this school year, as well as much more depth (40 strong) than a year ago. Friday night, however, rushed possessions and poor shot selection cost them.
"We shot ourselves in the foot with clears in transition and on the ride," said Cooke.
Still, he was quick to credit the home team for how crafty they played.
"They were really smart in terms of recognizing our attack when we weren't recovering enough on shots and were getting easy turnovers off of those," he said, "and they recognized when we were playing guys off (them), they went immediately to fast breaks and rushed it upfield. Plus, they possessed the ball for long stretches of time and got our guys frustrated. Those were smart tactics."
Long stick middie Walker Thorne broke up a play in the Peabody end, scooped the ground ball and scored to tie the game for Hamilton-Wenham, 1-1, with a little over five minutes to go in the first quarter. But Collins gave his team the lead back just 64 seconds later with a heads-up move, and Peabody never trailed again.
Senior attack Tyler Kalloo also had two goals for the Tanners, one a big man-down strike that made it 5-2 early in the fourth quarter, and junior middie Danny Barrett -- healthy to start the season -- also connected for the home team.
"Confidence is such a big thing for our guys," said Shidler. "Salvati, (sophomore Matt) Bettencourt, Kalloo ... those attackmen all have the talent, but they need to just believe in themselves. There's a lot of goals to be had, especially in our (Northeastern) Conference. They're definitely skilled and their stick skills are there.
Following sophomore Will Stiden's goal with 3:50 to go before halftime, Hamilton-Wenham went more than 27 minutes without scoring before Lucas Hunt popped in a man-down goal with 33 seconds to play.
"Realistically, if we had pressured out on them the entire way it might've been a different story. But we didn't so it is what it is," said Cooke, who praised the play of Will Moroney, a senior captain and midfielder who won nine of 15 faceoffs.
"We were very very sloppy tonight, and this was a real eye opener. But there's potential there for us. We're excited about what we can do -- and we'll certainly learn from this one."
Peabody got strong work defensively from Vinnie O'Hara, a junior first-time lacrosse player ("that kid just soaks up everything coaching-wise," said Shidler), sophomore Johnny Lucas and junior Trot Smith, whom his coach said is "smart as hell and always in the right position".
Junior Ben Woods had a half-dozen saves in goal for the Generals.