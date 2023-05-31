It's softball state tournament time, with seven local teams having earned an invitation to the dance.
The highest seeded team is Peabody, which is seeded fifth in Division 1 with a 17-1 record. The defending state titlists are behind only top seeded Central Catholic (19-1), King Philip Regional (20-2), defending state champion Taunton (19-1), and unbeaten Wachusett Regional (20-0). The Tanners' lone loss for tournament purposes came against Central Catholic, but that comes with a caveat, as Tanner star pitcher Abby Bettencourt did not pitch.
Peabody awaits a first round game with either No. 28 Milford (7-13) or No. 37 Medford (14-6), who play each other first in a preliminary round contest. A potential second round contest, which would also be at home, would pit the Tanners against one of two 14-6 clubs: No. 12 St. Paul Diocesan or 21st ranked Marshfield.
Also in Division 1, Beverly is ranked 32nd after finishing the regular season with an 11-9 mark. The Panthers begin tournament play Thursday (4:30 p.m.) on their home diamond in a preliminary round bout with No. 33 Framingham (also 11-9). The winner advances to play Central Catholic in the Round of 32.
In Division 2, Danvers (13-7) had been ranked in the top 10 late in the season, but ultimately dropped to 19th when the pairings were announced Wednesday. That means the Falcons will begin the playoffs on the road against 14th seeded Dartmouth (12-8) at a date and time to be determined.
Fellow Northeastern Conference member Masconomet (10-10) is the No. 23 seed in the same field of 40 teams. The Chieftains will gas up their bus for Central Mass. to take on 10th seeded Leominster (8-10) Thursday at 3:30 p.m.
Bishop Fenwick comes in as the No. 9 seed in Division 3 with a 12-7 mark. The Crusaders will host 24th seeded Lowell Catholic (10-6) in a first round matchup (time/date TBA). Fenwick is on the same side of the bracket as arch rival and fellow Catholic Central League entry St. Mary's of Lynn (19-1), which is Division 3's No. 1 seed.
Another local Division 3 entry, Essex Tech (13-7), is seeded 26th. The Hawks won't have to travel that far, though, in their playoff opener: a Sunday afternoon date in Byfield with Triton Regional (16-4), the No. 7 seed, awaits them at 4 p.m.
There isn't a local entry in the Division 4 playoffs, and just one in Division 5: Salem Academy. The Navigators (11-9) are seeded 41st out of 47 teams and will meet 24th seeded Oxford (13-7) in a preliminary round matchup Thursday at 1:30 p.m. The winner advances to No. 9 Westfield Technical Academy (14-4).