The next stop for the Peabody Little League 9-10-year-old softball all-star team is the state tournament. Having won the District 16 championship, Peabody now moves on to state competition.
Adrianna Sumares pitched a no-hitter in the district championship game as the Peabody girls needed only three innings to defeat Saugus, 18-0 by the mercy rule.
Peabody begins state tournament play on July 9 against the District 13 winner.
"It will be round robin pool play, with the state championship on July 17," said Gary Palmieri Jr., the team's manager. "The 9-10 age is the first one for all-stars, and I've got a great team of nice girls. They're all good kids and we're having a lot of fun.
"Between helping out with the high school softball team and managing this group, it seems like I've been at the fields from the beginning of April," added Palmieri. "It keeps me busy, but I enjoy it."
In district play, Peabody defeated Saugus and received a bye, while Saugus defeated Marblehead to earn another crack at the Tanners.
In the title game, every starter reached base safely for Peabody via a hit or a walk. Emery Lomasney, Addison Sousa, Hailey Ring, and Brielle Decastro all had big hits for the Tanner City kids, while Megan Foley, Sarah Kobierski, and Olivia Palmieri made big defensive plays in the field. Decastro and Sophia Rodrigues shared the catching duties.
Kobierski and Olivia Palmieri play first and second base, respectively, and also pitch. Libbie Trahant is the team's shortstop, Sousa handles third base while Rodrigues, Ring, and Lomasney are the outfielders. Maddie Nardone is an outfielder while Foley is either at third base or in the outfield, Julianna Carbone helps out at second base or in the outfield, and Bella Gosselin is used in the outfield or at shortstop. All 13 girls contribute to the team's success.
Palmieri is assisted by fellow coaches Jay Carbone, Adam DeCastro, and Matt Sumares.
In District play, Peabody beat Saugus and received a bye while Saugus defeated Marblehead to earn another crack at the Tanners.