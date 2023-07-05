The Peabody Little League softball 10-year-old all-stars are going to the state tournament for the second straight year.
Five players return from last season’s squad for Peabody. The tournament begins Saturday, with the first two games being played at Lt. Ross Park in the Tanner City before switching locations to Canton on July 13, then Agawam.
The Tanners won the District 16 title last month behind the pitching of Peabody High batgirl Olivia Palmieri. In the best of 2-of-3 series against Marblehead, Palmieri threw a no-hitter in the first game, a 23-0 blowout, and followed that up with a one-hit shutout in a 14-0 victory.
“Olivia is the only pitcher we’ve used,” said manager Gary Palmieri Jr., who is her father. “We also have a great defensive catcher who also is a great hitter in Addison Sousa.
Olivia, Addison, Meghan Foley, Isabella Gosselin, and Juliana Carbone are all returnees from last year,” he added. “They have experience and are expected to be key hitters in the state tournament games.”
Foley hits for power and had a triple and two doubles in District 16 play.
Newcomers Noelle Bonaventure, Riley Marshall, Lily DeVita, Evelyn Bamford, and Olivia Mills all help out at the plate with solid hitting. Gwen Murphy and Cara Poirier are both 9-year-olds who can also hit well.
Peabody will play on both July 8 and 9 at 11 a.m. Palmieri said the first game will be against the District 2 champions from Longmeadow, then square off against Joe Schwartz Little League of Worcester, the District 4 titlists, on Sunday.
“After that we go on the road to face Canton, winner of District 11 at 5:30 on Thursday, July 13, then to Agawam’s Borgati Field against District 8 winner Holbrook,” said Palmieri. “If we make it to the championship, it will be on Sunday, July 16 at 10 a.m. at Borgati.
“We have a strong team, and the girls are excited. We’ll get a banner for winning our district, but it hasn’t arrived yet.”
Palmieri is assisted by his father Gary, as well as Jay Carbone and Mike Devita.
Team members are Evelyn Bamford,, Noelle Bonaventure, Juliana Carbone, Lily Devita, Meghan Foley, Isabella Gosselin,, Riley Marshall, Olivia Mills, Gwen Murphy, Olivia Palmieri, Cara Poirier, and Addison Sousa.
