PEABODY — Neither Peabody nor Masconomet was able to find the back of the net in Wednesday afternoon’s NEC boys soccer clash.
But the scoreless draw seemed to be quite fitting considering the way both teams competed.
“Overall I’m pleased to get out of here with a 0-0 tie; I thought we played well,” said Peabody head coach Stan McKeen, his team now 2-0-1.
Masco head coach Jared Scarpaci concurred.
“To be honest I don’t think we deserved to win but I don’t think we did enough to lose either,” added Scarpaci. “We did enough defensively and put enough offensive pressure on them to say, ‘You know what? A draw is what we earned.’”
Despite the lack of goal scoring Wednesday’s tilt still had plenty of highlight moments filled with up-tempo, physical action throughout. Peabody in particular had some close calls in the opening half, with Kacper Kowalczyk (twice) and A.J. Forte both launching well struck boots that sailed just over the net.
Masco’s Andrew Vonner, who played a terrific defensive game, had a key 1-on-1 stop on the other side just before halftime to keep the Tanners off the scoreboard.
After the break, Peabody’s Abu Kaba, who was forced to sit out the first half after returning from injury, turned in some excellent offensive play. The senior standout threatened to score on numerous occasions, rifling one shot off the near post and another one just wide following a textbook deke in traffic. Kaba displayed some brilliant footwork and built some great speed on the attack throughout the final 20-plus minutes.
“I thought we had the better of the chances,” said McKeen, “and our best player (Kaba) has been hurt so he didn’t play in the first half. He’s a phenomenal player but he got hurt and I don’t start anyone that misses practice the day before. But the guys that started off the bench did a good job in his place.”
Led by Kaba, Peabody produced five shots on goal in the second half alone, as well as one corner try. Daniel DeAndrade also had his moments up top with Forte and Luke Murray controlling play in the midfield. Defensively, Jaiden Fils-Aime was a force all game, jumping the passing lanes and stopping the attack before it happened. Senior captain Yanni Pappas also more than did his part on that side of the ball. Aidan Pais also stood out for the Blue-and-White.
For Masco, seniors Attawulai Ayamga and Ara Scarpaci both had some good runs in an attempt to generate some shots, as did junior Gabe Franciosa. Vonner, Aidan Colleran and Matt Sheehan shined defensively, with the latter coming up with a few key clears late in the game.
Marco Russo — who made a clutch diving save off a rebound — secured the shutout in net for the Chieftains, with Peabody keeper Dylan Flanagan doing the same for his team against limited shots.
“We talked before the game about one of our objectives being to keep a clean sheet. We did that so pretty happy there,” said Scarpaci. “I think (the defense) did a really great job and that was our first game we haven’t given up a goal so we’ll take that as a piece of victory for us.”
Both teams will certainly be right in the mix at the top of the NEC standings come next month, and Wednesday’s bout was a good test for both sides.
“I thought we moved the ball well; we looked a little tired in the second half I thought, but we really kind of shut them down offensively so that was good to see,” said McKeen. “Especially for not really having our full roster playing the whole game, this was a good result.”
