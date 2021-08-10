Peabody names Douglass new girls varsity soccer coach 

When Andrew Douglass needs advice or help with a problem, he won't have far to go.
The former Salem High girls' soccer coach has been appointed to replace Dennis Desroches at the Peabody High girls soccer helm.
Desroches, the new Tanner athletic director, left some big shoes to fill after coaching the girls for 13 1/2 seasons. He led them to the state championship in 2011 and three times went to North finals.
"Dennis has been through it all in his long reign, dealing with Northeastern Conference titles, COVID-19, and everything else that came along," said Douglass, who spent three seasons with the Witches and also coached club soccer for Aztec. "I'm coming from a much smaller program where we did our best to get eighth graders out, to now having a much bigger turnout with three levels.
"I feel like I broke up with my girlfriend. I love those kids I coached in Salem," he continued. "It's bittersweet because I'm looking forward to the challenge, but I'm leaving such amazing kids who worked so hard and a great athletic director (Scott Connolly). I really had fun coaching in Salem."
A former Danvers High goaltender (Class of 2011), Douglass also enjoyed success in the Witch City, posting a 20-26-4 record and leading the Witches to the tourney his first and second seasons. Because of COVID there was no tournament in 2020.
Douglass won't have much time to get his feet wet before hosting his former team in the third game of the season at Peabody.
"When I decided to accept the new job. I told my Salem girls," he said. "While they were sad I wasn't coming back, I said even though we'd be wearing different colors I was still cheering for them. I hope they have a winning season, and they told me they'd still be supporting me.
"I also reached out to (Danvers High girls coach) Jimmy Hinchion when I was offered the job. He's a great guy and has coached the Danvers girls for so long; he helped me see the pros and cons of the situation. In the end, I knew I needed the challenge.
"I've coached some of the Peabody girls at the club level, and when I meet with Dennis later this week I'll see about getting together with the team to introduce myself. I also plan to go to some captains' practices."
Douglass said Desroches has such a solid program in place he doesn't anticipate making any big changes. He'll assess his returning Tanner players when practice starts, and see what the squad's strength and weaknesses are.
"The idea is not to do anything confusing or chaotic. It's all going to depend on the capability of the girls," Douglass said. "I know they graduated a lot and lost some great players, but there are good sophomores and juniors back. We'll stress strong defense, but also need to generate offense."