The North Shore’s most dominant softball program is seeking a new leader for the 2024 season.
Tawny Palmieri, Peabody High’s head softball coach for the past five years, was informed by school administrators last week that she would not return to the softball dugout or as varsity field hockey head coach next season.
“When I asked why they weren’t renewing my contact, all I got was ‘We are going with a different philosophy.’ That was it and the superintendent signed off on the decision,” said Palmieri.
Peabody athletic director Dennis Desroches confirmed that both the field hockey and softball head coaching positions will be posted for new applicants. He and all school administrators are prohibited from discussing specifics of personnel matters.
Dara Steed, a parent of a Peabody High softball player, started an online petition at Change.org to have Palmieri reinstated. There were over 800 signatures as of Sunday evening and a group of parents and supporters held a rally in front of the high school on Sunday as well. The group hopes if enough signatures are gathered that the Peabody School Committee would consider intervening.
“As many tears have been shed with this unfair news, we need to show our children to fight for what is important,” Steed’s petition reads. “(Coach P’s) love and passion for the game is from the heart and she shares it so well in how she coaches the kids. She has built a softball program based on hard work, dedication, character, loyalty, and accountability with our Tanner Community. She gives her blood, sweat and tears to the Peabody Tanners.
“Coach Palmieri has earned the right to continue to coach the field hockey and softball teams. Through her coaching she has taught many life lessons to young women who have played for her ... the relationships she has with all the girls and their families is second to none.”
School administrators could not elaborate on the circumstances of the dismissal. Palmieri said there were no disciplinary issues.
“They didn’t stand up for me at all,” she said. “(It felt like) a personal vendetta.”
On the field, Palmieri’s softball teams have enjoyed tremendous success. In four seasons over five years (COVID-19 cancelled the 2020 season), her teams are 75-14. The Tanners haven’t lost a Northeastern Conference game since 2019 and are 11-4 in the state tournament with back-to-back Division 1 Final Four appearances. She’s one of a handful of coaches to ever lead a Peabody High girls team to a state final, finishing as runners-up in 2022.
Hired as head field hockey coach in 2018 (several months before she took over the softball program), Palmieri has compiled a 19-54-7 record. This past fall, Peabody had its best season in a decade with a 7-12-1 mark that was good for 34th in the D1 power rankings (the top 32 make the playoffs).
A 2022 inductee into the Peabody High Athletic Hall of Fame, Palmieri graduated in 2008 and was a standout on the field in field hockey, basketball and softball. She went on to play softball at UMass Amherst and Merrimack College (where she was an All-American) before starting a teaching and coaching career. It began at Hamilton-Wenham, she matriculated to Melrose after being let go from the Generals and came home to the Tanners a year later.
Her dugout was a family oriented one: father Gary Sr. and brothers Gary and Anthony were the assistant coaches and her nieces served as the team’s bat girls.
Palmieri plans to remain as a teacher in the Peabody school district and expressed gratitude for the support she’s gotten over the past few days.
“Players and parents want to be heard,” Palmieri said. “No one in this school district took into consideration the student-athletes lives they would be affecting, or what their thoughts and opinions were.”