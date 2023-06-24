The District 16 Little League Williamsport all-star tournament begins Sunday, and both the Peabody Peabody West and Peabody teams are ready to show what they've got.
Keith Slattery is the manager of Peabody West, which is always one of the favorites, having added another District 16 crown to its stable last summer. His team opens up postseason play Monday at Wyoma in Lynn against the Pine Hill all-stars.
West is a team loaded with capable arms on the mound. Ben Ouellette, who is expected to get the starting nod against Pine Hill, one is just of several capable hurlers. He joins C.J. York, Jonathan Lever, William Slattery, Matty DiMare, and Landon Pelletier as 12-year olds who are ready to help out on the mound. Three 11-year olds — Danny Lancaster, Ben Wenzel, and Joejoe Ryan — can also throw strikes.
"This team has a lot of quality pitchers and is very strong on defense and their baseball IQ on either side of the ball," said manager Slattery. "I expect contact up and down the lineup, which is a plus due to the newest rule of a continuous batting order."
York and Ouellette have experience from being on last year's Peabody West Williamsport squad.
Owen McMahon and Quinn Woodson are the catchers, and Ouellette and York will be at shortstop when not on the mound. Slattery is at first, DiMare at second, and Pelletier or Wenzel at the hot corner. Lever, Pelletier, Sean Jagodynski, McMahon, Lancaster, Wenzel, Ryan, and Woodson can all play outfield positions.
The team is comprised of eight 12's and four 11-year olds.
"Truly it's a fun bunch of teammates," Slattery said. "We expect great competition and solid baseball in the District."
Rob Ordway is the manager for the Peabody all-stars, all of whom are 12-year-olds. Their postseason journey begins Wednesday against Swampscott at Lt. Ross Park in West Peabody (5:45.
There are no returnees from last year's squad, but all of the present Peabody all-star members have previously been Little League all-stars at lower levels.
"Last year as 11's we lost in the semifinals to Swampscott," said Ordway. "We picked up a few new kids this year that weren't on the 11-year old All-Stars.
"Our pitching is solid, and we rely on strong defense and line drive hitting," he added. "They all make contact, and once you put the ball in play anything can happen."
Catching is Ordway's daughter Kathryn (Kat). He said she made the team on her own, not because he was coaching.
"She played for me on the Dodgers and was one of the top hitters on the team," he said. "She's always been a catcher from the time kids started pitching, and she loves it."
Anthony DeLuca is also a catcher for Peabody while Van Bowler is at shortstop, Charlie Welton at first base, Jack Lynch and Luke Murphy at second, and Ryan Maguire at third.
In the outfield, Matt Morgan, Eli Reinoso, Ryan Levesque, Drew Bowler, and Jovan Quiles patrol the green grass for Peabody.