Peabody players help District 5 girls soccer team win state championship 

The District 5 girls soccer team, made up of North Shore players born in 2009, won the state championship earlier this month. Team members include (front row, left to right): Nora Fitzgerald (Wakefield), Giada Antidormi (Lynnfield) Gabriella Sullivan (Andover), Samiha Jaffar Ali (Andover) and Kaylei Johnson (Lynn); (back row, L to R): Caitie Dewan (Rockport), Cara Corriveau (Peabody), Lila Credi (North Andover), Melanie Foster (North Reading), Paige Mathews (North Reading), Ella Demakes (Peabody), Maggie Jolin (Peabody) and head coach Tim Fitzgerald (Wakefield). Not pictured are Jillian Popovics (Wakefield), Ava Damiani (Lynnfield), Allison Maddocks (Lynnfield) and coach Darren Damiani (Lynnfield).