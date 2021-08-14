Peabody players help District 5 girls soccer team win state championship 

The District 5 Girls Soccer Team went to Lancaster last weekend for the playoffs — and came home with gold medals for winning the state crown for those players who were born in 2009.
District 5 encompasses the North Shore area, and head coach Tim Fitzgerald and assistant coach Darren Damiani (who is also the girls soccer coach at Lynnfield High) put together a group that was stingy on goals allowed while also displaying prolific scorers.
In eight regular season games beginning in July and five more in the playoffs, the North Shore girls only gave up eight goals while scoring 45.
Going into the knockout single-elimination round on Sunday, August 8, District 5 earned the No. 1 seed based on goal differential. The locals shut out Central MA., 5-0 and didn't allow any goals in the final, a 3-0 victory over District 4.
"I didn't know what to expect when we first got together, but it was a great group and lots of fun to coach," said Fitzgerald, who is president of Wakefield Youth Soccer and coaches two town teams in the fall, U-14 girls and a team of first graders for his younger daughter.
"The girls were not only committed to showing up for practices and games, but were very competitive with a strong desire to win. They were truly a coach's dream," he added. "There was no program a year ago because of COVID-19, and this was my first time coaching this group. We hope they all come back to try out again next spring as U13's to defend the title. In fact, we'd like this group to stick together for several summers."
Cara Corriveau, Ella Demakes, and Maggie Jolin are all from Peabody and played key roles for District 5. Corriveau played wing midfielder and scored some important goals from the right side while Demakes was a forward/midfielder. She had nine goals over the last five games. Jolin's position was right back, part of the strong fullback line.
All three girls play for coach Silvio Albano's Hot Shots 4 squad as well.
"All three Peabody kids played key roles," said Fitzgerald. "I moved Ella to central midfield where she was able to impact the game more and still keep scoring. Ella and Caitie Dewan of Rockport, who was the single forward in our formation, were the leading scorers."
During the regular season, the girls — who are all going into sixth or seventh grades — posted a 6-1-1 record. In the round robin playoffs on August 7, District 4 (North of Boston) handed the locals a loss, 1-0, but they bounced back to blank South Shore, 3-0 and Central, 7-0.
I was amazed how quickly this group bonded right from the start," said Fitzgerald. "We had only one practice and one scrimmage before our first game last month. Some girls knew each other from town and clubs, but they came together as a team exceedingly fast. South Shore was the only one to beat us during the regular season, and while I expected us to get to the finals I thought we'd face them again. They were very talented, but after we beat them they lost in the semifinal."
Nora Fitzgerald (holding midfielder), the coach's daughter, and Jillian Popovics (left back) are from Wakefield while goalie Gabriella Sullivan and Samiha Jaffar Ali (wing midfielder) are from Andover.
Ava Damiani (fullback), Allison Maddocks (midfield/defense), and Giada Antidormi (attacking center midfield) are from Lynnfield. The North Reading girls are Melanie Foster (central defense) and Paige Mathews (left back) Wing midfielders North Andover's Lila Credi and Lynn's Kaylei Johnson also contributed to the championship.
"We went very wide on the field at all times so I used a group of four girls there, who helped with both offense and defense," said Fitzgerald. "We subbed at wing midfield most often because they'd get tired faster than the others with all the running."
