PEABODY — When two football teams have been playing each other since 1892, nothing is given.
So while Peabody High's 48-13 win over Salem Friday night might look a little lopsided on the scoreboard, make no mistake: the Witches made the Tanners earn everything they got.
The Senior Night win gives Peabody its first 8-0 start to a season in 22 years. Winners of 14 in a row dating back 2021, the Tanners are in line to host a Division 2 playoff game next Friday night (the state releases the tournament seeds on Monday).
"Being 8-0 is amazing," said senior Justin Franco, who capped Friday's scoring with his first career touchdown on a 6-yard run. "Getting in the end zone felt great. We felt like running the ball was working, so we wanted to keep on doing it."
The patience to establish the run and the tenacity to make adjustments on defense helped the Tanners pull away after leading by only two possessions at halftime. Salem (5-3) had the ball to start the third quarter with a chance to make it a one-score ballgame, but after a quick three-and-out Peabody's electric junior Eli Batista took a punt back 60 yards through heavy traffic for a backbreaking touchdown.
It was one of three scores on the day for Batista, who had 97 receiving yards and over 200 all-purpose yards including kickoff and punt returns.
"Getting the ball there, we had to do something with it," said Salem head coach Matt Bouchard. "We always talk about how important the four minutes going into halftime are and the four minutes coming out. We had the four minutes going in (scoring a touchdown) but not the four coming out."
The Tanners forced another punt and got a rushing touchdown from Alan Paulino to pad its lead (34-14). It was one of four rushing touchdowns by four different ballcarriers for Peabody with scores by Will Pinto (92 yards rushing), Alex Silva and Franco on the board.
"Now that the game's over I can say I'm happy. At halftime, I wasn't convinced," Peabody head coach Mark Bettencourt said afterwards. "We showed up and played a great second half."
Salem QB Corey Grimes, who threw for 127 yards, was under fire all night. He handled and jumped on several off-target snaps without losing the ball and moved very well in the pocket to evade Peabody's pass rush. Those slick moves helped him find Devante Ozuna for a 14-yard TD just before halftime and he hooked up with Logan Abboud for a 7-yard score in the third.
"That kid was as advertised: Tough and hard-nosed," Bettencourt said of Grimes. "Their running back (Ozuna) was, too. If Salem gets a few more kids like those two, watch out."
The 48 points were the fourth most Peabody has scored against the Witches in 101 all-time games. Quarterback Shea Lynch threw two TD passes, both to Batista, and his offense now has 308 points on the season, sixth most in program history with at least three more games to chase the 1996 team's record of 343.
On this night, Lynch's potent passing attack took a back seat to the run game. He threw for 164 yards as Salem was committed to containing the outside passing game. Jesse Round did a great job in coverage and won an end zone jump ball for a rare interception of Lynch in the second quarter.
"We did well fundamentally against the pass game. The strategy was to force them to run and give ourselves a fighting chance," Bouchard said.
To Peabody's credit, they took the yardage on the ground and racked up 156 yards. Excellent blocking up front by the likes of Reymi Andino, Jimmy Festa and Kostadin Dhima opened up some big hole that Pinto, Silva and Paulino crashed through.
"That's the hard work paying off," said senior lineman Fernando Lima. "The backs and receivers block, too, and that makes our lives way easier."
Franco, an unsung senior who played tight end, H-back and tailback, did a lock of blocking work in the first three quarters before taking his turn toting the mail in the fourth.
"Justin's an excellent running back but his size, strength and quickness allow him to do a lot of things blocking. He can lead, pull or trap," Bettencourt said. "Getting him more involved in the offense is big for us."
Defensively, Peabody was led by Pinto (1 1/2 sacks), Don Kavanaugh (two tackles-for-loss) and Jose Lendor (two sacks). Alex Silva had two pass deflections and senior Yoskar Batista was credited with one.
"I give our seniors all the credit in the world for motivating our team every team. We have high energy practices and we have intangibles," said Bettencourt. "Now we have to raise our level because we'll be playing teams that are as good or better than we are."
Salem, which dropped three straight after a 5-0 start, is unlikely to make the D4 playoffs. Round had a tremendous defensive game for the Witches Friday night, Ozuna had 87 yards from scrimmage and Shane Field had a couple of loud hits.
"Playing one of the better teams in the state, we grinded and we gave ourselves a chance," said Bouchard. "We were not consistent and against a team like that, you have to be."
Peabody 48, Salem 13
at Coley Lee Field, Peabody
Salem (5-3);0;7;6;0;13
Peabody (8-0);13;7;21;7;48
Scoring summary
P- Eli Batista 36 pass from Shea Lynch (Dom Scalese kick)
P- Will Pinto 3 run (kick failed)
P- Alex Silva 8 run (Scalese kick)
S- Devante Ozuna 14 pass from Corey Grimes (Grimes kick)
P- Batista 60 punt return (Scalese kick)
P- Alan Paulino 14 run (Scalese kick)
S- Logan Abboud 7 pass from Grimes (kick failed)
P- Batista 9 pass from Lynch (Scalese kick)
P- Justin Franco 3 run (Scalese kick)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: Salem — Devante Ozuna 11-52, Quinn Rocco Ryan 1-9, Shane Field 1-2, Corey Grimes 9-(-37) ; Peabody — Will Pinto 9-92, Alex Silva 3-21, Justin Franco 4-19, Alan Paulino 2-16, Shea Lynch 2-8.
PASSING: Salem — Grimes 11-20-127-1-0 ; Peabody — Lynch 14-19-164-2-1
RECEIVING: Salem — Logan Abboud 3-61, Ozuna 4-35, Field 2-30, Jesse Round 1-7, Ryan 1-(-7) ; Peabody — Eli Batista 6-97, Danny Barrett 2-25, Jayce Dooley 1-23, Paulino 2-17, Colin Ridley 2-1, Nick Dresser 1-1.