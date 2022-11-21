MALDEN — Peabody High head coach Mark Bettencourt joked that for a long time, Tanner quarterbacks were lucky to attempt three passes in a game — and he would know, since he played the position 32 seasons ago.
The squad's current QB, Shea Lynch, throws as many passes in one game as Bettencourt did in a full season. At Monday night's annual banquet of the Association of New England Football Officials, the coach used some of those numbers to illustrate just how special his senior captain really is.
"Some of you might remember Steve Lomasney, a pretty good football player. He had 2,500 yards and 27 touchdown passes in his career," Bettencourt noted. "Shea has 74 (TDs) — with a game left and with only six games in the COVID season."
Lynch, who has 32 TD passes this fall and has led the Tanners to a 9-1 record heading into Thanksgiving morning's tilt at Saugus, was honored as the ANEFO's President's Award as Player of the Year. The award goes annually to a senior that plays the game with honor and integrity in the eyes of the area's referees.
"Shea's the first player from Peabody to win this award, and there's never been a more deserving kid to represent our program," Bettencourt said. "He's a leader, a hard worker. He demands to play scout team QB against our defense. He's the first one at practice and the last to leave ... and if anyone needs a ride home, they're in the back of his car."
The ANEFO traces its roots back to 1919 and is the oldest organization of its kind in the country. Football officials from the Northeastern Conference, Cape Ann League, Middlesex League, Dual County, Greater Boston League and beyond meet for a night of laughs and kinship once a year at the Irish-American Club while honoring their past presidents and anniversary seasons.
Beverly native Bill Lowd received an award for his 50th season as a football official. Marblehead native Skip Likins received the C. Howard Smith Award for always officiating with integrity, character and sportsmanship.
"In all the years we've worked together, I don't think I've ever seen Skip lose his cool," said master of ceremonies Mike Sullivan of Danvers. "He's one of the absolute best guys there is."
Mark Lento received the William McDonald Award while the Paul Tighe Award went to Rick Santilli, who has officiated many college bowl games and has been instrumental in helping train new high school referees. The Fred Gardner Longevity Award went to Ed Geary.
Wayland High School's Scott Parghesian was honored as the Mark T. Crehan Coach of the Year. The Warriors' lead coach since 2001, Parghesian is one of the most respected coaches working North of Boston and led his program to a Super Bowl crown in 2006.