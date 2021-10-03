DANVERS — Chasing two goals with only 33 minutes to play against a team that's beaten you nine straight times is a tall task.
Doing it on their field when that team happens to be undefeated and ranked 9th in all of New England? You might as well cue up Don Meredith singing 'Turn Out the Lights' because 99 times out of 100, it's a loss.
Saturday night at Dr. Deering Stadium, however, Peabody High played a 1-in-100 second half to earn a hard fought 2-2 tie with host Danvers.
Senior Emily McDonough's 30-yard rocket from the right sideline hit the opposite top corner with only six minutes left to draw the Tanners even. The visitors had been pressing and McDonough's cross on a similar run a few minutes earlier was off target; this time, she hit the mark.
"I'd taken it too far on the last one so I figured, well, I'll just shoot," said McDonough. "Seeing it hit the net felt amazing, unreal. Against such a good team that we've lost to so many times, it felt great."
The Falcons (7-0-2) had taken it to Peabody (3-2-3) by a 5-1 score a few weeks ago. They'd also won every game between the Northeastern Conference rivals since 2016 and had a 1-0 lead on Georgia Prouty's goal just one minute after the opening kick Saturday.
The Tanners didn't wilt, though, digging in and keeping it manageable with senior keeper, and captain, Emma Bloom making 15 saves against the most dangerous offense North of Boston.
"It's a definitely a little scary when you've got the Division 1 commits bearing down on you," Bloom said of the Falcons. "We worked a lot on containing, reading situations, and our defense was much improved from the last time against them. The defense played great."
Senior captain Maddy Scacchi had a great outing at center back for the Tanners, with Sam Simmons and Logan Lomasney playing very well out back. Ally Bettencourt, who missed the first game with an injury, made a big difference as well.
Still, Danvers had plenty of chances and cashed in when senior captain Arianna Bezanson scored her 10th of the year seven minutes into the second half. Considering the Falcons hadn't conceded two goals in a game, never mind a half, all season, the Tanners could've been doomed.
"Coming back from 2-0 says a lot about a team's character," said Peabody coach Andrew Douglass. "We dug in deep and got the job done."
Mids Branae Craveiro and McKayla Fisher did a great job in support defense for Peabody. Fisher's efforts were rewarded when she took a high, arching shot that found the net with 29 minutes to play to break the ice and make it 2-1.
"Both their goals were perfectly placed," Danvers coach Jimmy Hinchion said. "We knew they were dangerous shooting from distance, and there were a couple of times we probably gave too much space."
Seemingly inspired by the first goal, Peabody pressed for the equalizer. A few good looks by Connie Paterulli were saved by Danvers' Emily Goddard (7 stops) and it seemed like Danvers would hold on until McDonough made her late run up the sideline.
"She couldn't have drawn up that shot any better," Douglass said. "She gave it everything she had — and she had to. If she gives up on that ball, we lose 2-1."
The Falcons certainly weren't without chances to reclaim the lead. Bezanson made a tremendous run that criss-crossed the field to create an open look that sailed wide, and Bloom made point-blank saves on both Prouty and Reese Pszenny (assist) in the final five minutes. Gabby Chisholm also had an outstanding game defensively for the Falcons, breaking up every chance the Tanners had inside the attacking box.
"We played like a team with a lot of weight on it. When you get on those long streaks and when you get into October, maybe you get tired or lose a little focus. There were times we played a little shell shocked," Hinchion said.
Simmons also had a nice run back to disrupt what would've been a great scoring chance for Prouty. In all, Bloom's ability to direct traffic on defense and make the point-blank saves helped the Tanners earn a point.
"Our defense and mids can play so much more relaxed because they know they can release pressure back to Emma," Douglass said. "She was unbelievable tonight."