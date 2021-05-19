MARBLEHEAD — It was definitely a pitcher’s duel with the Northeastern Conference’s top arms meeting with Peabody’s Abby Bettencourt up against Marblehead’s Lauren Donovan.
In the end, the Tanners remained unbeaten with a tight 1-0 win over the host Magicians Wednesday afternoon, pushing across the only run they needed to move to 5-0 in the top of the second.
Bettencourt whiffed eight and allowed nine hits, while her counterpart Donovan fanned nine and allowed only six hits, a total of 15 singles for the entire game. Both pitchers gave up a single walk, Bettencourt walked Jolie Quintana in the fourth, Donovan walked Kiley Doogin to start the seventh inning.
Abby Bettencourt, a freshman, said everybody’s doing their part to help Peabody remain undefeated after five games.
“It’s definitely been a team effort, I could not do it myself. We’ve all contributed, and it’s been really great,” Bettencourt said.
On the receiving end of Abby’s pitches is her catcher and older sister, sophomore Isabel Bettencourt. Abby said the two have been together quite a while, and do a lot for each other.
“I like the way she calls a game, she does everything that I’m thinking, so it’s good to have a catcher that you’ve been with for awhile,” the hurler said. “You do get a little nervous when the game is that close, but it’s fun too, those are the games you want to win.”
With one out in the top of the second, Peabody’s Logan Lomasney reached first on an error. She proceeded to swipe second, and then steal third, coming across the plate on a base hit by Michaela Bonfanti. The Tanners put runners on base every inning, but stranded nine with Donovan doing a great job pitching out of trouble.
The visitors looked like they were going to add an insurance run when Abby Bettencourt blasted a drive to deep left. Marblehead’s Dylan Kerble, making her first varsity start, ran the ball down and snagged it, a few feet short of the fence.
Peabody coach Tawney Palmieri and Marblehead’s Johnny Gold both saw a great softball game in this battle of NEC leaders.
“Marblehead always gives us a tough game, so we kind of knew it was going to be a one run game, tight from the get-go,” Palmieri said. “We knew we were going to have to manufacture runs any way possible. The girls really got it done; they executed what they had to do when they had to do it, at the biggest moments. That’s what lead us to the win, unbelievable.”
“I told my kids look, here’s the thing, you played the best team in the league today, tough one today, tough one last week against Gloucester (2-0 loss on May 10), we’re starting to make better contact, we stayed in the game,” Gold said. “We got great pitching, we got tremendous defense from our outfield when it counted. I wish we would have won, but I tell you, I’m real proud of our kids.””
Emma Bloom. Micheala Bonfanti and Penny Spack each had two hits for the winners. Abby Bettencourt, Kiley Doogin, Gina Terrazzano and Avery Grieco had singles for Peabody.
Leila Walton and Maeve Sogoloff each had two hits for Marblehead (2-2), with Ila Bumagin and Ashleigh Maude stroking singles.