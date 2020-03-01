Peabody's Dan Vassallo has run over 74,000 miles in competitive career — and after 26.2 more at Saturday's U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials in Atlanta, Georgia, he might be ready to call it a career.
Vassallo, 34, said prior to the race that it was likely his final marathon, but he certainly wanted to go out with a bang if that was the case. By the time he crossed the finish line, Vassallo had posted a time of 2:24.59, good enough for 100th overall out of 175 runners. He'll continue to run regularly and stay involved with the sport in any way he can, but it very well could be the final time we see him on the big stage.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.