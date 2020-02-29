Peabody's Vassallo to compete in final U.S. Olympic Team Marathon Trials

Every competitive athlete's career comes to an end at some point.
For Peabody's Dan Vassallo, that final finish line seems to be creeping closer and closer.
But can you blame him?
Throughout his illustrious running career, the 34-year-old has endured more than 74,000 competitive miles. He spent much of the 2019 season battling injuries to his feet, ankles, hamstring and hip. He's given all he has to the sport, and following Saturday's U.S. Olympic Team Trials Marathon in Atlanta, Vassallo has a strong feeling that this could be it.
"I've been doing marathons since I was 22 years old and I'm not going to say it's run it's course, but I'm on a fast track to falling out of love with the game," said Vassallo, who can be followed at the race on NBC beginning at noon Saturday afternoon under his badge No. 133.
"It's hard to continue to sacrifice that kind of time to train and it's hard to go through all the injuries just to get back to a place where you can race."
Despite leaning towards a departure from competitive running, Vassallo couldn't be more excited about Saturday's race. But first, let's rewind to his high school days where he initially stumbled upon his passion.
Vassallo attended Wilmington High School and began running competitively in his sophomore year. He may not have known it at the time, but Vassallo was so talented it prompted his coach, Bob Cripps, to try and get the rules altered in his favor.
"He told me many years after that during my time at Wilmington he was lobbying the Cape Ann League to allow someone to run the mile and the 2-mile in the same meet. He said that he saw something in me and he got that rule changed," recalled Vassallo. "Finding that out 15 years down the road was pretty cool.
"I think honestly my coach may have had faith in me before I had faith in myself; it was definitely a gradual thing in terms of me realizing my full potential as a runner."
Vassallo would quickly turn into one of the top runners on his high school team before thriving at Division 3 Colby College thereafter. Obviously, his run to the top didn't halt there.
Among his many accomplishments, Vassallo won the 2014 Philadelphia Marathon with a personal best time of 2:17:28. He also qualified for the 2016 U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials and finished 10th overall in brutal conditions at the 2018 Boston Marathon.
Along with his wife Katrina (Gravel, a tremendous runner at Peabody High and Colby with whom he continues to train with to this day), Vassallo didn't reach his running summit over night. He dedicated himself completely to the ins and outs of the sport and learned how to gain any sort of edge. This time around, he says he ran anywhere between 120 and 130 miles per week — well above the 90 or so miles he'd run in college.
Vassallo feels like his training regimen has him in the perfect spot to be successful come Saturday.
"I run every day, sometimes twice a day," he said. "If you ever watch Tom Brady, he's continued to be successful because of his attention to detail. While his arm strength and mobility may not be what it once was, he's able to fit passes into tight windows and be accurate with it. For me, I need to put my training in those very small windows and be extremely efficient with it. I'm lucky to have my training team and Katrina by my side, that's for sure."
By Saturday afternoon, Vassallo may have run his last competitive marathon. But that doesn't mean he's completely walking away from what he loves.
"I think if I give it up entirely I'll be on a one way track to being a big fat guy," Vassallo joked. "I think if I were able to run every day and still enjoy it but not run to the point of being injured and things like that, then that will be a good spot for me. If I can do that and maintain that as long as possible, I'll be happy."
||||
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.