There’s something special brewing within the Peabody/Saugus co-operative wrestling program — and if the trend continues, it’s not going to be much of a secret moving forward.
The two nearby schools joined forces beginning with the 2021 COVID-shortened campaign, and numbers were admittedly low to start off. But in the two-plus years since, head coach Wayne Moda has seen incredible growth and an overall higher interest level among student-athletes.
With the squad virtually doubling in size from a season ago, their strength in numbers is starting to translate to wins on a more consistent level.
“Generally if you can get the kids to get through the first month or so, the attrition rate is much, much lower,” explained Moda, who knows all too well what it takes to grind through a full season on the mat, especially if you’re new to the sport.
“We’re pretty happy. Last year our team had 14 guys by the end of the season; this year we started with 31 and we’re down to 28 as we enter the end of the year. So finishing with double the numbers is great,” Moda said. “We’re young, but the kids are buying in and sticking around.”
Building from the ground up
While the 53-year-old Moda now admits coaching a brand new program was never at the forefront of his mind at the time, he quickly realized it was the right decision.
He was a high school wrestler at North Reading before returning to coach there, as well as at Winchester High, as an assistant. Moda then took some time off from the sport for a lengthy stretch before founding the Red Roots Wrestling Club, a youth program based in Reading.
Eventually he crossed paths with Chase Ledbury, one of the best wrestlers to ever come out of Saugus, who convinced him to come on as coach for the new Peabody/Saugus co-op.
“Chase guilted me into coming on, and it’s been a wild ride,” said Moda.
“Wherever you land, that ends up being your home team — and this is my home now. You really get invested in the kids, and that’s what it’s all about: just trying to make a positive impact on them and that’s really why I do it.”
Moda’s dedication helped Peabody/Saugus compile a winning record (10-9) last winter in what was really their first full go at it as a team. This season, they’re well on their way to surpassing that mark, holding a 9-6 record coming down the homestretch.
A collective effort
Peabody’s Will Pinto (170 pounds), who’s still relatively new to the sport but has made incredible strides over the past few years, as well as Saugus’ Sam LoRusso (152), are the team captains who’ve delivered in every possible way. The latter boasts a perfect 15-0 record in dual meets, while Pinto has performed extremely well against top-tier competition.
“Sam’s turned out to be a kid that goes out and just wrestles hard; he’s tough,” said Moda. “He’s in such great shape that oftentimes he’s on the down side to begin a match and basically comes back at the end, usually pinning the opponent. He’s been a great leader for us and wrestled really well at tournaments.
“For Will, this is by all accounts really his second full year wrestling,” Moda added. “He wrestled as a freshman, didn’t come out during the COVID year, wrestled again last year and really put a ton of work into his offseason training. He’s only lost to two kids from Massachusetts this season and has been right there with some of the top guys in New England.”
Moda believes his two captains have a great shot to reach the podium at both sectionals and states in the coming weeks.
But as individual-based a sport wrestling is, it’s just as much a collective effort — and Moda has a hard working core of underclassmen that continue help move the program in the right direction.
A trio of newcomers — freshmen Jackson Deleidi (106 pounds) and Mike Maraio (138) as well as sophomore Antonio Anzalone (285) — have all had their moments in what has been a wildly competitive season in the Northeastern Conference. Anzalone in particular recently secured a clutch win in the final bout of the day to help his team top Marblehead/Swampscott for a marquee victory.
“We had lost to those guys by a point last year, so that was definitely a big win for us,” said Moda.
Freshman Freddy Espinal (195) has been another standout, while a number of other newcomers have shown tremendous progress as their love for the sport continues to grow. That includes first-year seniors Raphael Batista and Sean Golden (both currently on JV) as well as eighth-grader Luke Calder. The latter possesses remarkable strength for his age, and Moda says he could very well be a star in the years to come.
“We actually just started putting him in the lineup at 160 pounds and he has a couple of tourney wins and a couple dual meet wins,” Moda said of Calder. “If you look at him, he’s just absolutely stacked. He deadlifts 425 (lbs.) and has picked up the sport unbelievably fast. If we can keep him at Saugus High School, he’s going to have a bright future for sure.”
Peabody senior Reynaldo Lopez is another wrestler who’s been a key at 220 pounds and is currently working his way back from injury. Returnee Sam Merrill adds depth and experience to the roster as well.
Checking the boxes
Among its other impressive milestones this winter, Peabody/Saugus secured its first-ever clean sweep with a dominant decision over Franklin County Tech earlier this week.
On Thursday night, they’ll host their first and only meet of the year at Peabody High for Senior Night against Everett/Malden. The 7:30 p.m. match will be another landmark occasion for the young squad.
“The milestones are great and they’re certainly something to look back on, but the confidence building and what it’s going to do for the team going forward is what I pull out of it,” said Moda.
“I have guys on the team that never even played another sport, let alone wrestled, so if we can finish with 12-13 wins and return these guys that are invested in the team, I see us being a really, really good team a couple years down the road.”
Following Thursday’s tilt, the team will look ahead to this weekend’s NEC/CAL meet at Pentucket Saturday, with one more Super-Quad at Malden Catholic slated for February 5.
Contact Nick Giannino at NGiannino@Salemnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickGiannino_SN.