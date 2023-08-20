In a lot of ways, this North Shore Baseball League championship was all about Peabody's young stallions. But it was one of the Pub's old war horses that came on clinch the crown on Saturday.
Scott Weismann took the ball in the top of the seventh after regular season champion Northeast put the tying run on base with no body out. He picked off a runner and then conceded a double to put two in scoring position with a two run cushion.
Nailing down the next two outs, Weismann slammed the door as Peabody prevailed 4-2 in Game 6 at Twi Field to win the best-of-seven NSBL championship series 4-2.
It's the 11th league championship for player/manager/baseball guru Mike Giardi's crew, but this Champions squad has undergone a lot of changes since it last hoisted the trophy in 2011. Peabody had lost in the finals six times in the 11 years since then and was determined not to be runners-up again.
Picking up an slew of young talent from all over the North Shore bolstered the Pub's roster. Standouts that graduated from Giardi's Marblehead High squad like shortstop Liam McIlroy, outfielders Shane Keough and James McCarthy and pitcher Jacob Sherf helped. Pub mainstay Jon Cahill, the Beverly High head coach, helped bring in sluggers like Tyler Petrosino and Sam Armbruster.
Out of St. John's Prep, Peabody added college baseball players Payton Palladino, D.J. Brooks. Pitcher Zach Begin might have been the playoff MVP with his work as closer, making seven appearances with six saves in the 13 playoff games without allowing an earned run on two hits, one walk and 13 punch outs.
Salem standouts Bobby Jellison, Ethan Doyle and Jack Doyle also played big roles along with Saugus products like Nathan Ing and Mike Mabee.
Danvers High grad Nolan Hills, a slugger at Fitchburg State, also played a huge role.
The fresh legs of basically a Northeastern Conference all-star team from the last 3-4 seasons learning how to compete from Champions veterans like pitchers Weismann, Ty Leavitt, Ty Fitzgerald, catcher Chris Mansour, Cahill and Giardi (who at 51 caught seven innings in a New Hampshire road game recently) was the recipe for success.
Peabody went 27-9-1 overall this summer and 9-4 in the playoffs. After getting by the Beverly Recs, 2-1, in an opening round rematch of last year's final, Pub toppled the North Shore Phillies, 3-1, in the semi's.
After dropping Game 1 of the finals, Peabody rattled off three straight wins to take a commanding lead. The Tides, led by ace pitcher Matt Bergeron, stayed alive with a Game 5 victory but the Champions grabbed Game 6 on Saturday.
Jellison threw six innings and struck out eight to earn the clinching win, scattering eight hits with no walks before giving way to Weismann. Peabody had a 1-0 lead after one but Ryan Kastle's solo homer made it 1-1. Pub grabbed a 2-1 lead after three only to see Ben Rose's RBI single tie it up again.
Petrosino came through with a tie-breaking (and game-winning) two run homer in the fifth.
For the game, Petrosino and Keough each had two hits while Palladino went 2-for-3 and scored twice. Mansour added a double.