WATERTOWN -- Breaking the dam for a barrage of goals in any hockey game has to start with a few drops of that figurative water leaking through.
Saturday in the Sweet Sixteen round of the Division 1 girls tournament, Peabody's co-op team found the Boston Latin defensive zone sealed up so tightly it might as well have been layered with industrial epoxy.
The Tanners were both stymied and frustrated offensively in the season ending 3-0 loss at Watertown's Ryan Rink. Limited to 12 shots on goal through two periods, Peabody juggled its lines to unite leading scorers Sammie Mirasolo and Jen Flynn in the third but still couldn't overcome the Wolfpack's defensive tenacity.
"It wasn't our night," said Peabody coach Michelle Roach. "We were fighting the puck all night. We had trouble winning one-on-one battles and then Boston Latin did a good job packing it in. They blocked a lot of shots and they were first to the loose pucks when those rebounds came."
Breaking the dam was the best analogy for Peabody's season: When the Tanners scored the goals came in bunches. They lost only six times in 22 games this winter but five of those came via shutout. The final one, authored by Boston Latin goalie Ellen Linso's 19 saves, ended a program-best eight game win streak and wrapped up Peabody's season at 16-5-1.
It was the second lowest shot total of the year for Peabody, though it was a bit misleading because the Tanners fired wide of the cage quite often. Their best scoring chance was a clean breakaway by Mirasolo on which her backhand deke beat Linso but the puck was flipped over the top of the crossbar; several times in the third, centering passes were sent through the crease with no one there to tap them in.
"The good news was the pucks we did get on were quality chances. They weren't dump-ins, they were tough shots off the rush," said Roach. "We needed to get more, though. We didn't challenge them enough."
On their heels for the opening few minutes, the Tanners fell behind when Sophia Temple knocked a rebound by goalie Jeny Collins 3:28 in. It was the first tie Peabody had trailed in 20 days and their chance to equalize came on the power play at the end of the first.
A second Boston Latin penalty gave Peabody 66 seconds of 5-on-3 time. Captain Carolyn Garofoli blasted three shots from the blue line at the net but the Tanners couldn't stuff them home after Linso made the initial saves; the Wolfpack took another penalty just after it expired, but that one was killed off and wound up being the final whistled infraction of the game.
"We tried a few different looks to straighten things out," said Roach, who even employed a three D power play since having three successive advantages left her top forwards exhausted. "We never quite, we kept battled and I'm proud of them for that."
Latin (14-3-4 and facing Duxbury in the state quarterfinal) doubled its lead on the first of Colleen Goonan's goals in the second (the other being an empty netted with 44 seconds to play). Collins, a senior captain, made 28 saves including one clean breakaway and another where she made a full split to keep her team within striking distance.
"Jeny played tremendously. She's been our backbone all year and she kept us in it when we were having trouble handling the puck," said Roach, whose team graduates three seniors (Collins, Garofoli and Mirasolo). They led the squad to four straight playoff berths and the first three postseason wins in program history.
"They played in our first ever tournament game. They set the bar and they helped build the program into what it is," said Roach.
Mirasolo, a two-time Northeastern League MVP, graduates as the team's all-time leader in points with 144. She ranks third among all girls in The Salem News area in career goals (90) and had a school record 46 points this winter.
"There was a lot of pressure Sammie this year. Everyone played her tough, played to stop her and she had to fight through and be a tonestter," said Roach. "She did that beautifully. She found ways to come through and she was a leader on and off the ice."
Boston Latin 3, Peabody 0
Division 1 Sweet Sixteen
at Ryan Rink, Watertown
Peabody 0 0 0 0
Boston Latin 1 1 1 3
Scoring summary
First period: BL, Sophia Temple (Emma Kelly), 3:28.
Second period: BL, Colleen Goonan (Temple, Sydney Hanlon), 9:32.
Third period: BL, Goonan (Hanlon, Kelly), eng, 14:16.
Saves: P, Jeny Collins 28; BL, Ellen Linso 19.
Records: P, 15-6-1; BL, 15-3-4.
