PEABODY — Since their Division 1 state tournament schedule called for back-to-back games this week, the Peabody High softball team looked to play it safe in terms of over-taxing junior ace and reigning Northeastern Conference Player of the Year Abby Bettencourt.
The Tanner bats did plenty to make sure the strategy worked and Avery Grieco and Bettencourt combined in the circle for a playoff opening 9-5 win over Milford at Kiley Field on Tuesday afternoon.
Bettencourt had two stints in relief of Grieco when No. 28 seed Milford made things interesting at 3-3 in the second and 9-5 in the sixth. She fanned six and didn't allow a hit (or a run) to make sure the No. 5 Tanners (20-1) advanced to face No. 12 St. Paul Diocesan on Wednesday back at Kiley (5 p.m.).
"Once the tournament starts it's a different kind of energy," said Bettencourt. "It's fun to play at home, and Avery did a great job. We're going to need both of us pitching in the tournament, and she did her part. She made my job easy, and gave me a little rest, especially since we're playing again tomorrow."
Peabody jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning when Bettencourt doubled and scored on a single by Logan Lomasney. Grieco doubled to drive in Lomasney, and Penny Spack followed with a single up the middle to bring home Grieco.
The No. 28 seed Scarlet Hawks (8-14) tied it up, however. Maeve Willliams started things off with a double and scored on a two bagger by Ava Baglione. Katelyn Kearnan's bunt fell in safely, and Peabody uncharacteristically began throwing the ball around trying to get the runner at third. Two throwing errors led to both runners scoring to tie the game at 3-3.
"We had that one bad inning and threw the ball all over the field," said Tanner coach Tawny Palmieri. "It was like we had never played before, but everybody stayed calm, and we got the job done."
Bettencourt came on to get the final two outs and the Tanners quickly regained the lead in the bottom of the inning with three runs on a like number of hits. The big blow was another double by Bettencourt, who scored on a ground out by Lomasney and RBI single by senior captain Isabel Bettencourt.
"A lot of what happened in that bad inning wasn't Avery's fault, but I made the change to shake things up," said Palmieri. "I thought she (Grieco) pitched great, and also got some big hits. Abby and Avery worked well together. It was great teamwork, and we needed it because we have to play again tomorrow."
Lomasney scored three runs, as did Abby Bettencourt at the top of the order where she had two doubles, a single and also walked.
"I don't know what more could Abby do in the leadoff spot. She get on base every time, and we got the job done," Palmieri said.
Abby Bettencourt retired the side in order in the third, and Grieco came back to pitch the fourth and fifth before running into trouble in the sixth when Cae Pellegrino doubled and Camille Bagiione followed with a shot over the left field fence to make it 9-5. That's when Abby took over and quickly got out of the jam with two strikeouts and a pop up, retiring six of the last seven batters she faced to close it out.
Maeve Driscoll went the distance for the Hawks. She gave up a solo homer to freshman Lizzy Bettencourt in the third inning and two more runs in the fourth. Abby Bettencourt led off with a single for her third hit of the day, Lomasney walked, and with two down Spack singled to drive both in.
Grieco, Spack, and Lizzy Bettencourt all had two hits and Spack also made two terrific catches in left field.
"We got some big hits up and down the lineup," said Palmieri. "I don't know much about St. Paul (15-6), but looked up who they've played and the scores. I'm glad we were able to get this game in after not being able to play on Monday. It was huge not having to pitch Abby the whole game and give her a little break since we've got two games in a row."
Should the Tanners advance to the Round of Eight with a win Wednesday, they'd likely have a bit of a rest; their potential opponents, North Andover and Wachusett, don't play their Round of 16 game until Friday.