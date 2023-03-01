PEABODY — One good thing about having a veteran team is that when things get a little bit hairy, coaches know exactly who to turn to.
Visiting Shawsheen was buzzing in the third period of Wednesday’s Division 1 playoff opener at Peabody’s McVann-O’Keefe Rink. The Rams had already scored once and very nearly tied the score on a helter-skelter shift when Tanner boss Michelle Roach turned to one of her captains.
Hannah Gromko went over the boards, delivered a hard-working shift, chased a loose puck into the corner and deposited it into the net to restore the multi-goal lead and send No. 8 Peabody on its way to a 4-1 win over the Rams.
“Right before she went out I told Hannah we need to bring momentum back, we need to right the ship. I asked her can you do that? She said I can try,” noted Roach, whose team advances to the D1 Sweet 16 for a fourth consecutive postseason.
Gromko did more than try, not only scoring to take the pressure off but also setting the tone with a diligent, disciplined and hard-working shift. The Tanners (17-4) were not truly threatened the rest of the night and will host the winner of Thursday’s Methuen/Tewksbury vs. Acton-Boxboro bout on Saturday (4 p.m.).
“That’s a great example of leadership by Hannah,” said Roach. “Our whole team, it speaks to the resiliency. Good squads find ways to win even when they’re not playing their best or fighting the puck a bit.”
One of seven Northeastern Hockey League teams to make the D1 playoffs, Shawsheen (10-11) was facing Peabody for the third time this year looking for its first win. Goalie Eliana Munroe was excellent for the Rams with 28 saves in all and 14 in the first period alone.
The hosts were dominant in the early going. The shots were 15-1 through 15 minutes and the Rams went nearly 13 minutes between the first and second frames without putting a shot on Peabody goalie Alyse Mutti (15 saves).
It was only a 1-0 game, however, with captain Penny Spack’s wrister being the only score. Fellow captain Jenna DiNapoli doubled the lead in the second, but the Tanners went to sleep a bit and were outshot, 8-7, in the second.
That trend continued in the third and Alexis Fox scored on a pretty shot in front to make it a 2-1 game with 9:43 to play.
“It’s playoff hockey, Shawsheen was fighting for their season and we had to know they were going to be on us,” said Roach. “It’s very hard to beat a team three times in one season. They’re in our league and they know what we like to do, so they tried to take that away.”
A loose puck went through the crease twice on the next shift as the Rams (who had only 11 skaters dressed) fought for the tying goal. Mutti got a stoppage, though, and Gromko answered the bell.
“Their goal really shook us up,” said Roach. “But we reset, refocused and regrouped.”
Freshman Angela Fabbo poked in Ava Buckley’s wrap around bid with 19 seconds to play for the final margin. Buckley finished with two assists and Fabbo and Spack also had two points each. Defenseman Daniella White added a helper and the Tanners were 1-for-3 on the power play, though they were unable to convert a 4-on-3 and 5-on-3 chance in the third.
“Our puck possession, especially in the first period, was very good,” said Roach.
It was a remarkable season for Shawsheen, which had its best finish in the Northeastern Hockey League standings since the league was formed ten years ago. Roach’s father, Bob, spent a great deal of his career helming the Rams.
“It’s a little strange having a playoff game against a team my dad coached for so long. He got the program off the ground, was there for, God, probably 15 years,” she said. “To see how far they’ve come and how they’re built on the foundation he laid is great for girls hockey and for our league. They’re a very, very hard working team.”
Peabody 4, Shawsheen 1
Division 1 first round at McVann O’Keefe Rink, Peabody
Shawsheen 0 0 1 4
Peabody 1 1 2 4
Scoring summary
First period: P, Penny Spack (Danielle White), 5:49.
Second period: P, Jenna DiNapoli (Spack, Angela Fabbo), ppg, 6:66.
Third period: S, Alexis Fox (un), 5:17; P, Hannah Gromko (Ava Buckley), 7:57; P, Fabbo (Buckley), 14:41.
Saves: S, Elianna Munroe 28; P, Alyse Mutti 15.
Records: S, 10-11-0; P, 17-4-0.