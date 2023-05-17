DANVERS — Junior ace Abby Bettencourt struck out 14 and scattered two hits in Peabody’s 10-0 softball victory over Danvers at Great Oak Field Wednesday on a chilly, windy afternoon.
The Tanners (now 15-1) wasted no time jumping out to a 6-0 lead in the first inning keyed by hits from Abby Bettencourt, Logan Lomasney, and Isabel Bettencourt. The Tanners sent nine hitters to the plate in all, and Kiley Doolen also singled to drive in a run.
That was more than enough for Abby Bettencourt, who gave up an infield hit to Emily Goddard in the bottom of the inning and didn’t allow another baserunner until Ava Gray doubled in the seventh.
“We tried to prepare for Peabody, but it’s tough face a pitcher with that speed and velocity,” said Falcons (10-6) head coach Dom Gasdia, whose team is second in the Northeastern Conference Dunn Division behind the Tanners. “We’re a good hitting team, but Abby is Abby.
“We made a lot of good plays in the field and didn’t give up any home runs,” he added. “I saw a lot of improvement from the first time we played them, and Skylar Coakley did a tremendous job pitching for us.”
Coakley gave up two more runs in the second inning when she walked Lomasney and hit Isabel Bettencourt with a pitch. Avery Grieco’s bloop single scored a run, and Penny Spack’s single to right brought in another.
Coakley settled down to retire seven of the next eight batters she faced. Goddard make a nice catch on a hard liner off the bat of Lizzy Bettencurt in the fourth inning, and Kaylee Marsello made a couple of nice plays at shortstop.
The Tanners added a run in the sixth and another in the seventh inning. Peabody loaded the bases with nobody out in the sixth when Abby Bettencourt worked a walk and Lomasney, who was on base all five times with four singles and a walk, followed with a hit to right field. Isabel Bettencourt walked to load the bases, and Autumn Buckley came on in relief for Danvers.
Gabby Martinez greeted Buckley with a single to knock in a run, but the Falcons got a big out at the plate when the second runner tried to score on the play. . Peyton Petrillo came off the bench to hit safely.
Abby Bettencourt, who had two hits, added a two-out double in the seventh and scored on Lomasney’s single for the final run. Doolen also had a pair of hits.
“We got off to a great start, and Abby was on her game once again,” said Peabody head coach Tawny Palmieri. “Our defense played well and we had great at bats (14 hits). It was nice to see our subs hitting well also.”
Contact Jean DePlacido @JeanDePlacidoSN