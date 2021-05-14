Peabody softball starts hot, cruises past Beverly

PEABODY — More often than not, when a team gets the bats going early they're able to remain hot the rest of the game.
Such was the case for the Peabody High softball team on Friday, as they mashed two first-inning homers and were off to the races from there en route to a 14-5 win over Beverly.
Freshman pitchers Avery Grieco and Abby Bettencourt more than did their part in the circle, too, displaying just how dangerous this year's Tanners' team can be.
"Excellent," Tanners' head coach Tawny Palmieri said when asked what she thought of her team's approach at the plate. "We're learning more patience in the batters box as we play more games here. Emma (Bloom) started us off and I think it was contagious at that point. The girls just caught on and everyone wanted to be a part of it and hit."
After visiting Beverly struck first in the top half of the first on an RBI double from Caroline Foley (scoring Callie Marticio), Peabody got its first crack at the plate and didn't disappoint. Bloom started things off with a leadoff double, paving the way for a 2-run shot from Grieco on the next at bat. Gina Terrazzano then reached on a walk, and Logan Lomasney slammed another 2-run bomb to make it 4-1 after just one inning.
Grieco (4 innings, 7 Ks, 5 hits, 3 earned runs) settled in nicely in the circle from there, making quick work of the Beverly hitters and allowing Peabody to once again make their mark with their bats. Isabel Bettencourt knocked in her sister, Abby, in the bottom of the third with her team's third 2-run homer of the day to make it 6-1, and the Panthers were never quite able to recover.
"Don't get me wrong, they beat us handily," said Beverly head coach Megan Sudak. "But I'm really happy with the way we approached the plate, and I'm really happy with us trying to manufacture runs and learn things. We knew (Peabody) could hit and today it was the long ball. But unless you can try and compete with these guys you're not going to be able to have success."
Compete they did. Beverly cut the deficit to just 6-3 in the fourth thanks to a 2-run homer of their own courtesy of Noelle McLane. Unfortunately, that was as close as they'd get.
Peabody proceeded to plate five runs in the bottom half of the fourth, as Grieco, Abby Bettencourt, Terrazzano and Penny Spack all had RBI knocks. The Tanners got production all the way down the lineup throughout the afternoon, getting a total of 14 hits from a variety of players.
In the sixth, they rotated in some subs and seemingly didn't miss a beat. Peyton Petrillo, Makaylee Carr and Paige Capone all reached base in the frame as the Tanners scored two more runs to put the final nail in the coffin.
"They all gave great at bats and put together great battles in the box," Palmieri said of her substitutes. "Everybody took them more than one pitch so that was nice to see and everyone got to play which is always good."
On the other side, Beverly refused to give up late. Despite trailing by 11 runs heading into the top half of the seventh, the visitors managed to score two more runs on a sacrifice ground out from Nikki Erricola and some smart base running from Ella Campbell, who scored on a passed ball.
"Overall we played pretty well," said Sudak. "We were better today than we were yesterday and for me that's all the matters. We knew this was going to be a huge test; we lost a week ago 12-0 so to come back, and granted (Peabody) still won, but at the same time we held it together, kept our composure and didn't keep those errors going. They beat us, we didn't beat ourselves so we'll take it."
Despite the two runs allowed down the stretch, Abby Bettencourt was sharp in relief, throwing 3 innings with six strikeouts. For Beverly, Sudak was pleased with her starting pitcher's (Emily Stilwell) control in the circle, as she consistently threw strikes and was able to limit the walks to just two.
Peabody is now 4-0 on the season but knows they need to keep their foot on the gas if they're going to continue to remain unbeaten.
"I told them we can't get complacent because these teams are going to want to come out and get us," said Palmieri. "But we're doing our thing right now and that's what we plan on doing the rest of the year."