SAUGUS — The bats had been quiet in Wednesday's 1-0 victory over Beverly, but they were booming from the start at Saugus.
The Peabody girls softball team exploded offensively in a five inning mercy rule tilt for a 23-6 victory. The Tanners are now 11-1 overall and remain unbeaten in league play.
"The bats got going early," said Peabody head coach Tawny Palmieri. "A game like this helps when you can open it up early and then play everyone. We have some strong athletes, who hit for power. It's good to get a win for Avery, who did a good job for all five innings. This certainly was a totally different game than the one we played against Beverly."
Avery Grieco was in the circle and gave up seven hits en route to the win. She walked four and struck out seven. Her teammates gave her plenty of support with a 23-hit attack.
Abby Bettencourt led off the game with a double and later scored to put her team ahead, 1-1. The Sachems tied it up in the home half on two uncharacteristic errors by Peabody and an RBI single by Gianna Costa.
The roof caved in on Saugus in the second inning when the visitors sent 17 to the plate and scored 13 runs on a dozen hits. The big blows were delivered by Abby Bettencourt, Kiley Doolin and Emma Bloom, who all tripled.
Isabel Bettencourt added a two-run homer to right field. Starter Fallon Millerick gave way to freshman Taylor Deleidi in the third when Peabody sent eight to the plate and tacked on four more runs. Isabel Bettencourt ripped an RBI double for her third knock of the afternoon.
Palmieri started to remove her starters after the second inning, leaving only Grieco and catcher Isabel Bettencourt in the game. She emptied her bench, but the beat went on.
Grieco helped herself with four singles and scored three runs while No. 9 hitter Michaela Alperen had a three hit afternoon, including a deep single on a hard hit ball that would have gone for a triple, or possibly a homer, but she tripped rounding first base.
Lauren Malcolm came off the bench to hit a three run triple in the fourth inning and Elayna Capone singled to drive her in. Sachem coach Steve Almquist also played everyone. Saugus scored three times in the fourth inning and two more in the fifth, but by that time the game had been decided.