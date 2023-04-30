PEABODY — When the first state softball power rankings came out this week, Peabody was fourth in Division 1 and Amesbury checked in at No. 2 in D4, so you know Saturday's non-league bout would a good one between powerful squads with championship aspirations.
After dropping two games to Amesbury in 2022, the Tanners returned the favor by sweeping the Red Hawks with a 6-2 win at Kiley Field. Junior ace Abby Bettencourt struck out another 16 batters and tossed her fourth no-hitter of the season to power the hosts.
Both Peabody coach Tawny Palmieri and first-year Amesbury coach Emily Crannell, who took over after Jacquie Waters retired, were pleased with the competitive game that featured strong pitching by both Bettencourt and Isabelle Levasseur, who scattered seven hits and fanned seven.
"I wish we could face competition like this every game," said Palmieri, her team now 9-1. "Abby did a great job once again. She was throwing hard, using a lot of different pitches, and keeping their batters off balance. Late in the game she was getting squeezed a bit, but she always fights so hard to get strikeouts. Their pitcher (Levasseur) worked our best hitters deep into the count and got outs. She did a great job, too. It was a well played game by both teams."
For the first two innings neither team could muster any offense and the only base runner was Amesbury catcher Ella DeLisle, who worked a lead off walk in the second inning before Bettencourt retired the next six in a row with punch outs.
"Peabody is a great team, and offensively they all hit," said Crannell. "I'm glad we got to play them twice (only two losses for the Red Hawks, who fell to the Tanners, 6-1 in the first meeting). Competition like this, especially against a Division 1 team will help come tournament time."
Freshman Lizzy Bettencourt had the first hit for Peabody, a solo blast over the fence in center field that almost hit the visitor's bus and was her third round tripper of the season. Abby Bettencourt followed with a two-out double and scored on an error. Another run came home on a throwing error for a 3-0 lead.
Peabody added two more in the next inning when Kiley Doolin led off with a walk, and Caitlyn Burke drove her in with a double. Abby Bettencourt's two out RBI double made it 5-0. The next time up designated player Burke hit her first home run.
"Lizzy set the tone for everybody with that homer," said Palmieri. "She really got a hold of that ball. Caitlyn is a sophomore, who just keeps getting better and better."
Both Amesbury runs came in the sixth inning. Calista Catarius reached on an error, and with one down Levasseur worked a walk. DeLisle was out bunting, but Rose Franey was hit by a pitch to load the bases for Lexi Leblanc, who hit a pop up that was misplayed allowing two runs to score. Bettencourt bore down to strike out the next batter to end the inning, and fanned the side in the seventh after giving walking Catarius.
"I hit my spots, especially early in the game," said the junior captain who had 104 K's on the season. "The strike zone seemed to shrink a little later in the game and I walked a few (5). I love games like this. Everybody in that lineup can hit, and their defense is also good. A game like this will help us prepare for tourney games because as we get farther into it we know teams can hit and field so we have to be ready."
Crannell said she liked the way Leblanc put the ball in play which led to her team's two runs.
"We have to do more of that because you never know what could happen," the coach said. "Our outfielders did a great job catching a lot of hard hit fly balls. This was a good test for us even though we didn't win."