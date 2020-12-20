The recipe for success at this weekend's Mass. State Track Coaches Association Speed/Distance Classic was a dash of speed from Peabody High.
The members of the Tanners' record breaking girls 4x200 relay team dominated the 55 meter dash in the invitational meet at Wheaton College. Peabody runners took the top three spots with Sadai Headley Mawasi winning in 7.56 seconds followed by Jolene Murphy in 7.59 and sophomore Savanna Vargas in 7.82.
Murphy, a senior committed to run at Boston College, picked up first place in the 300 in 41.10 seconds. Headley-Mawasi was third in that race at 41.92 and Peabody senior Dado Nasso was sixth in 41.78. Nasso was also 7th in the dash and Vargas picked up eighth in the 300 (46.93).
Tanner sophomore Sarah DiVasta also ran a personal best 3:20 in the 1000 for fifth place. For Peabody's boys, Logan Traccia clocked a 4:33 in the mile for third place and Adam Abdulghani ran a 10:09 in the 2-mile for sixth place. Senior Tyler Surman clocked a 39.93 to come in tenth in the 300 and freshman Eli Batista debuted with a 7.12 in the dash for 12th place.
Danvers Luke Llewellyn also had a great showing in the 1000, coming in second place in 2:43 flat.