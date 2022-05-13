Peabody's Joe Raymond (1) slides into third base safely after an error committed by Danvers during a baseball game between Peabody and Danvers in Peabody. 5/13/2022
Jaime Campos
Peabody's Mike Krouse (4) gets Caleb white (14) of Danvers out at second base during a baseball game between Peabody and Danvers in Peabody. 5/13/2022
Jaime Campos
Caleb White (14) is greeted by Danvers teammate John Curran (8) after scoring the tying run during a baseball game between Peabody and Danvers in Peabody. 5/13/2022
Jaime Campos
A young boy enjoys a cup of ice cream during a baseball game between Peabody and Danvers in Peabody. 5/13/2022
Jaime Campos
Head coach Shawn Secondini talks to his players in a timeout during a baseball game between Peabody and Danvers in Peabody. 5/13/2022
Jaime Campos
Peabody's Justin Powers (23) throws a pitch during a baseball game between Peabody and Danvers in Peabody. 5/13/2022
Jaime Campos
Tyler O'Neill (4) of Danvers gets the signal to steal second base during a baseball game between Peabody and Danvers in Peabody. 5/13/2022
Jaime Campos
Brendan Smith (27) of Peabody checks his swing during a baseball game between Peabody and Danvers in Peabody. 5/13/2022
Jaime Campos
Justin Powers (23) throws a pitch during a baseball game between Peabody and Danvers in Peabody. 5/13/2022
Jaime Campos
John Curran (8) of Danvers throws the ball to first base for an out during a baseball game between Peabody and Danvers in Peabody. 5/13/2022
Jaime Campos
Peabody head coach Mark Bettencourt chats with Brendan Smith (23) in between innings during a baseball game between Peabody and Danvers in Peabody. 5/13/2022
Jaime Campos
A distraught Danvers reliever Zack Hamel (17) lays face down on the field after surrendering the game-winner to Peabody, 2-1, in a baseball game in Peabody. 5/13/2022
Jaime Campos
An ecstatic Brendan Smith (27) reacts after a hitting a triple in extra-innings as Peabody teammate Ryan Brunet (2) gestures during a baseball game between Peabody and Danvers in Peabody. 5/13/2022
Jaime Campos
Danvers reliever Zack Hamel (17) slams his glove after surrendering the game-winner to Peabody, 2-1, in a baseball game in Peabody. 5/13/2022
Jaime Campos
Mike Krouse (4) of Peabody celebrates after making an athletic play during a baseball game between Peabody and Danvers in Peabody. 5/13/2022
Jaime Campos
Mark Bettencourt Jr. (right) congratulates Jacob Palhares (8) after Palhares' game-winning bunt to end the game, 2-1, in a baseball game in Peabody. 5/13/2022
Jaime Campos
Danvers' Joe Zamejtis (11) throws a pitch during a baseball game between Peabody and Danvers in Peabody. 5/13/2022
Jaime Campos
Peabody's Giovanni Guglielmo (5) makes contact during a baseball game between Peabody and Danvers in Peabody. 5/13/2022
Jaime Campos
Danny Espinosa (21) of Peabody reacts in dismay after striking out to end the inning during a baseball game between Peabody and Danvers in Peabody. 5/13/2022
Jaime Campos
Danvers' Zack Hamel (17) is unable to catch the ball in a pickoff as Joe Raymond (1) of Peabody is safe at first base during a baseball game between Peabody and Danvers in Peabody. 5/13/2022
Jaime Campos
Peabody's Joe Raymond (1) pumps-up his teammates after sliding into third base safely after an error committed by Danvers during a baseball game between Peabody and Danvers in Peabody. 5/13/2022
Jaime Campos
Peabody head coach Mark Bettencourt signals to his players during a baseball game between Peabody and Danvers in Peabody. 5/13/2022
Jaime Campos
Danvers' Joe Zamejtis (11) throws a pitch during a baseball game between Peabody and Danvers in Peabody. 5/13/2022
Jaime Campos
PEABODY — As soon as the ball landed at the wall and Brendan Smith slid into third base, his fellow Peabody High baseball captain Jacob Palhares knew what the job would be.
1 of 23
Peabody Danvers baseball
An ecstatic Brendan Smith (27) reacts after a hitting a triple in extra-innings as Peabody teammate Ryan Brunet (2) gestures during a baseball game between Peabody and Danvers in Peabody. 5/13/2022
Jaime Campos
Peabody Danvers baseball
Danvers reliever Zack Hamel (17) slams his glove after surrendering the game-winner to Peabody, 2-1, in a baseball game in Peabody. 5/13/2022
Jaime Campos
Peabody Danvers baseball
Mike Krouse (4) of Peabody celebrates after making an athletic play during a baseball game between Peabody and Danvers in Peabody. 5/13/2022
Jaime Campos
Peabody Danvers baseball
Mark Bettencourt Jr. (right) congratulates Jacob Palhares (8) after Palhares' game-winning bunt to end the game, 2-1, in a baseball game in Peabody. 5/13/2022
Jaime Campos
Peabody Danvers baseball
Danvers' Joe Zamejtis (11) throws a pitch during a baseball game between Peabody and Danvers in Peabody. 5/13/2022
Jaime Campos
Peabody Danvers baseball
Peabody's Giovanni Guglielmo (5) makes contact during a baseball game between Peabody and Danvers in Peabody. 5/13/2022
Jaime Campos
Peabody Danvers baseball
Danny Espinosa (21) of Peabody reacts in dismay after striking out to end the inning during a baseball game between Peabody and Danvers in Peabody. 5/13/2022
Jaime Campos
Peabody Danvers baseball
Danvers' Zack Hamel (17) is unable to catch the ball in a pickoff as Joe Raymond (1) of Peabody is safe at first base during a baseball game between Peabody and Danvers in Peabody. 5/13/2022
Jaime Campos
Peabody Danvers baseball
Peabody's Joe Raymond (1) slides into third base safely after an error committed by Danvers during a baseball game between Peabody and Danvers in Peabody. 5/13/2022
Jaime Campos
Peabody Danvers baseball
Peabody's Joe Raymond (1) pumps-up his teammates after sliding into third base safely after an error committed by Danvers during a baseball game between Peabody and Danvers in Peabody. 5/13/2022
Jaime Campos
Peabody Danvers baseball
Peabody head coach Mark Bettencourt signals to his players during a baseball game between Peabody and Danvers in Peabody. 5/13/2022
Jaime Campos
Peabody Danvers baseball
Danvers' Joe Zamejtis (11) throws a pitch during a baseball game between Peabody and Danvers in Peabody. 5/13/2022
Jaime Campos
Peabody Danvers baseball
Peabody's Mike Krouse (4) gets Caleb white (14) of Danvers out at second base during a baseball game between Peabody and Danvers in Peabody. 5/13/2022
Jaime Campos
Peabody Danvers baseball
Caleb White (14) is greeted by Danvers teammate John Curran (8) after scoring the tying run during a baseball game between Peabody and Danvers in Peabody. 5/13/2022
Jaime Campos
Peabody Danvers baseball
A young boy enjoys a cup of ice cream during a baseball game between Peabody and Danvers in Peabody. 5/13/2022
Jaime Campos
Peabody Danvers baseball
Head coach Shawn Secondini talks to his players in a timeout during a baseball game between Peabody and Danvers in Peabody. 5/13/2022
Jaime Campos
Peabody Danvers baseball
Peabody's Justin Powers (23) throws a pitch during a baseball game between Peabody and Danvers in Peabody. 5/13/2022
Jaime Campos
Peabody Danvers baseball
Tyler O'Neill (4) of Danvers gets the signal to steal second base during a baseball game between Peabody and Danvers in Peabody. 5/13/2022
Jaime Campos
Peabody Danvers baseball
Brendan Smith (27) of Peabody checks his swing during a baseball game between Peabody and Danvers in Peabody. 5/13/2022
Jaime Campos
Peabody Danvers baseball
Justin Powers (23) throws a pitch during a baseball game between Peabody and Danvers in Peabody. 5/13/2022
Jaime Campos
Peabody Danvers baseball
John Curran (8) of Danvers throws the ball to first base for an out during a baseball game between Peabody and Danvers in Peabody. 5/13/2022
Jaime Campos
Peabody Danvers baseball
Peabody head coach Mark Bettencourt chats with Brendan Smith (23) in between innings during a baseball game between Peabody and Danvers in Peabody. 5/13/2022
Jaime Campos
Peabody Danvers baseball
A distraught Danvers reliever Zack Hamel (17) lays face down on the field after surrendering the game-winner to Peabody, 2-1, in a baseball game in Peabody. 5/13/2022
Jaime Campos
More like this...
SLIDESHOW: The Peabody Tanners survive extra innings, beat the Danvers Falcons in baseball, 2-1
1 of 23
Peabody Danvers baseball
An ecstatic Brendan Smith (27) reacts after a hitting a triple in extra-innings as Peabody teammate Ryan Brunet (2) gestures during a baseball game between Peabody and Danvers in Peabody. 5/13/2022
Jaime Campos
Peabody Danvers baseball
Danvers reliever Zack Hamel (17) slams his glove after surrendering the game-winner to Peabody, 2-1, in a baseball game in Peabody. 5/13/2022
Jaime Campos
Peabody Danvers baseball
Mike Krouse (4) of Peabody celebrates after making an athletic play during a baseball game between Peabody and Danvers in Peabody. 5/13/2022
Jaime Campos
Peabody Danvers baseball
Mark Bettencourt Jr. (right) congratulates Jacob Palhares (8) after Palhares' game-winning bunt to end the game, 2-1, in a baseball game in Peabody. 5/13/2022
Jaime Campos
Peabody Danvers baseball
Danvers' Joe Zamejtis (11) throws a pitch during a baseball game between Peabody and Danvers in Peabody. 5/13/2022
Jaime Campos
Peabody Danvers baseball
Peabody's Giovanni Guglielmo (5) makes contact during a baseball game between Peabody and Danvers in Peabody. 5/13/2022
Jaime Campos
Peabody Danvers baseball
Danny Espinosa (21) of Peabody reacts in dismay after striking out to end the inning during a baseball game between Peabody and Danvers in Peabody. 5/13/2022
Jaime Campos
Peabody Danvers baseball
Danvers' Zack Hamel (17) is unable to catch the ball in a pickoff as Joe Raymond (1) of Peabody is safe at first base during a baseball game between Peabody and Danvers in Peabody. 5/13/2022
Jaime Campos
Peabody Danvers baseball
Peabody's Joe Raymond (1) slides into third base safely after an error committed by Danvers during a baseball game between Peabody and Danvers in Peabody. 5/13/2022
Jaime Campos
Peabody Danvers baseball
Peabody's Joe Raymond (1) pumps-up his teammates after sliding into third base safely after an error committed by Danvers during a baseball game between Peabody and Danvers in Peabody. 5/13/2022
Jaime Campos
Peabody Danvers baseball
Peabody head coach Mark Bettencourt signals to his players during a baseball game between Peabody and Danvers in Peabody. 5/13/2022
Jaime Campos
Peabody Danvers baseball
Danvers' Joe Zamejtis (11) throws a pitch during a baseball game between Peabody and Danvers in Peabody. 5/13/2022
Jaime Campos
Peabody Danvers baseball
Peabody's Mike Krouse (4) gets Caleb white (14) of Danvers out at second base during a baseball game between Peabody and Danvers in Peabody. 5/13/2022
Jaime Campos
Peabody Danvers baseball
Caleb White (14) is greeted by Danvers teammate John Curran (8) after scoring the tying run during a baseball game between Peabody and Danvers in Peabody. 5/13/2022
Jaime Campos
Peabody Danvers baseball
A young boy enjoys a cup of ice cream during a baseball game between Peabody and Danvers in Peabody. 5/13/2022
Jaime Campos
Peabody Danvers baseball
Head coach Shawn Secondini talks to his players in a timeout during a baseball game between Peabody and Danvers in Peabody. 5/13/2022
Jaime Campos
Peabody Danvers baseball
Peabody's Justin Powers (23) throws a pitch during a baseball game between Peabody and Danvers in Peabody. 5/13/2022
Jaime Campos
Peabody Danvers baseball
Tyler O'Neill (4) of Danvers gets the signal to steal second base during a baseball game between Peabody and Danvers in Peabody. 5/13/2022
Jaime Campos
Peabody Danvers baseball
Brendan Smith (27) of Peabody checks his swing during a baseball game between Peabody and Danvers in Peabody. 5/13/2022
Jaime Campos
Peabody Danvers baseball
Justin Powers (23) throws a pitch during a baseball game between Peabody and Danvers in Peabody. 5/13/2022
Jaime Campos
Peabody Danvers baseball
John Curran (8) of Danvers throws the ball to first base for an out during a baseball game between Peabody and Danvers in Peabody. 5/13/2022
Jaime Campos
Peabody Danvers baseball
Peabody head coach Mark Bettencourt chats with Brendan Smith (23) in between innings during a baseball game between Peabody and Danvers in Peabody. 5/13/2022
Jaime Campos
Peabody Danvers baseball
A distraught Danvers reliever Zack Hamel (17) lays face down on the field after surrendering the game-winner to Peabody, 2-1, in a baseball game in Peabody. 5/13/2022
Jaime Campos
With plenty of time to think about it as a new Danvers pitcher warmed up, Palhares visualized the play a few times, took a deep breath and executed it to perfection.
A squeeze bunt up the first base line forced across the winning run as Peabody shaded Danvers, 2-1, in a nine inning Senior Day instant classic Friday afternoon at Bezemes Diamond.
"Our reputation is scrappy baseball so I knew the bunt was coming right away. It was all about execution," said Palhares, whose Tanners (8-6) got both their runs in this Northeastern Conference clash on squeeze plays.
"We work on it endlessly. We take our bunts seriously and it won us this game."
Danvers (9-6) seemed in command in extra innings after rallying to tie it, 1-1, in the top of the seventh. Their lefthanded ace, Joe Zamejtis, put down 18 batters in a row until Smith led off the top of the ninth by clobbering a 2-2 pitch for a triple. Zamejtis, who allowed only two hits and struck out 12, reached the 115-pitch limit and Palhares won it on the second offering from reliever Mike Moroney.
Even with the infield in, Palhares' bunt was impossible to field and pinch-runner Sam Oliveiri came across the plate without a play. Earlier, after Joey Raymond walked and motored to third on an errant pick-off play, Giovanni Guglielmo dropped a squeeze bunt that went to no man's land between first and second for the Tanners' first run, and first hit, of the game.
"I got a great break ... I was watching the pitcher step to the right because if he stepped the other way I was in trouble," Raymond said. "G did a great job getting it down."
"That's our No. 3 hitter and our No. 5 hitter putting them down. That's why they practice it with us — I always tell them, you never know when I'm going to need you to lay one up the line," said Peabody coach Mark Bettencourt.
Peabody's Justin Powers, who blanked Danvers last month with seven shutout innings, nearly did so again on Friday. He didn't allow a hit until the fifth (an infield single by Caleb White) but worked around three walks and three hit batters while fanning eight over 8 2/3. He was a pitch away from the shutout win when Tyler O'Neill's hard hit ball to the left side led to a throwing error that scored White (hit by pitch, stolen base).
"That was sort of on me. My view was blocked and I should've yelled for us to eat it, try to play first and third, since their runner had good wheels," Bettencourt noted.
Powers got through the eighth on only eight pitches, enabling him to throw the ninth. He issued a leadoff walk and got two outs before hitting the limit and giving way to Cam Connolly, who got a strikeout with the go-ahead run in scoring position to earn the win.
"That's a big spot for Cam and he showed his mettle," said Bettencourt. "And Justin? What else can you say. That's what a senior leader goes out and does. He's been everything for us this year."
Danvers left the bases loaded in the second inning thanks largely to an outstanding defensive play by Peabody shortstop Michael Krouse. Diving to his left, Krouse kept a hard hit ball in the infield, somehow recovered and fired to third to end the inning scoreless.
"That was a game-changing play," said Falcon coach Shawn Secondini, whose club stranded nine in the game though only four of those reached scoring position.
"Games like this come down to one or two plays, one timely hit. We can't hang out heads because we didn't beat ourselves. Both pitchers were outstanding."
After some early overthrows that led to a few walks, Zamejtis was nails in the final five innings. The Tanners barely got many balls out of the infield (a live ball didn't touch the outfield grass for either team until Moroney's single in the sixth) but tried to bear down and at least force Danvers to make some tough defensive plays (which they did, to the credit of third baseman John Curran and shortstop O'Neill).
"We wanted to shorten up our swings, at least get deep into counts and hopefully get him out of the game. It took us a little longer than we hoped," Palhares said. "This win can be a huge morale booster for us. We had a tough loss on Wednesday and it shows we can still come back and play our brand of baseball."
Zamejtis also got out of a bases loaded jam in the second, pulling the string for a looking strikeout.
"These are the toughest games to lose," said Secondini. "Now its about how we respond next week."
Each of Peabody's eight seniors played the entire game with Ryan Brunet doing a nice job behind the plate, Scotty Hurley making a couple plays at second and Branden Waite manning third. Getting two wins over rival Danvers in the same season for the first time ever was the perfect way to close our their Senior Day.
"You couldn't dream it up any better," Palhares said.
Assistant sports editor of The Salem News, blanketing the North Shore with the best coverage you'll find. Football fiend, track guru, seam-head, goaltending aficionado, history buff, stat geek. Allons-Y. #StrikeOutALS