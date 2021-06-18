Just 72 hours after the Northeastern Conference held their annual end-of-season track meet, our talented North Shore athletes were back at it again for Day 1 of the Division 1 North state championships.
Held at North Andover High School, individuals competed in the javelin, pole vault, 800, mile, 2-mile and 4x800 relay; the rest of the events will take place on Saturday.
Here's a look at the action Thursday as it unfolded by school.
Peabody
The Tanners had a number of impressive performances, including some particularly strong outings from a variety of underclassmen.
Leading the charge, however, was senior standout Aaliyah Alleyne, who finished third overall in the pentathlon thanks to some strong heats across the board. Alleyne was the winner in both the high jump (5 feet 1 inch) and the shot put (36 feet) and was also fourth in the 100 hurdles (17.30). Additionally, she finished ninth in the long jump (4.31 meters) and 10th in the 800 (3:05.56).
In the mile, sophomore Sasha Divasta managed a seventh place finish for the Tanners with a time of 5:22.46.
On the boys side, fellow sophomore Logan Tracia was ninth in the 800 with a time of 1:59.29; freshman Shea Lynch was eighth in the javelin with a personal best toss of 142 feet; and sophomore Matthew Richards was 11th (131 feet) in the same event.
"It was a good first day for us. I thought they recovered very well emotionally from two days ago," said head coach Fernando Braz. "The stage wasn't too big for the young kids, the first timers, and overall it was just a great day for us."
St. John's Prep
Two particular individuals were the story here as Charlie Tuttle finished first overall in the 2-mile with a speedy time of 9:24.21. Tuttle was joined by teammate Nathan Lopez, who was close behind in fourth place with a time of 9:34.96.
Lopez also shined in the mile, taking home first place with a time of 4:18.61.
"They pretty much executed their race plans to perfection," Eagles' head coach Zach Lankow. "They're relatively young guys, but just really follow instructions well and do what we ask them to. They know their roles and knew it was about the team. Both able to come away with individual titles, which was awesome."
The Eagles' 4x800 relay team also performed admirably, finishing fifth overall in a time of 8:15.97. That squad was carried by Nick DeMelo, Declan Kelley, Graham MacDonald and Connor Perault.
"It was a little bit of a wild card honestly because we hadn't really run a strong 4x800, and really nobody else in Division 1 North had either because there's not a lot of opportunities to do so," added Lankow. "We were hoping to squeak out anywhere from a 4th-to-8th plae to get some points there and move on to next week (i.e., All-States) and they were able to do, which was nice to see."
Masconomet
For the Chieftains, Sebastian Gilligan stole the show with a fifth place finish in the mile, crossing the finish line in 4:27.21.
Ellie Green was 14th in the 800 with a time of 2:28.28, while also running a leg on the 4x800 relay team along with Alexa Calabrese, Raquel Rave and Perl Defeo. That squad managed a 12th place finish. The boys 4x800 relay team was 15th, that group consisting of Liam Quinlan, James Toleos, Tim McGinley and Nolan Dickinson.
Beverly
In the girls 2-mile run, Mia Kasperowicz was 13th overall with a time of 12:09.04. On the boys side in the same event, Liam Ouellette managed a time of 10:17.05 (17th place) after competing in the same event at the NEC meet the other day.
The Panthers' 4x800 boys relay team of Ouellette, Jackson Clark, Kevin Kelsey and David DiPietro rounded things out with a fine time of 8:47.94.
