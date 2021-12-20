PEABODY — The Peabody High boys basketball team came within one bucket of tying Northeastern Conference power Beverly last week and sending an already competitive tilt into overtime.
The Tanners ultimately fell short, but head coach Thad Broughton was extremely pleased with his team's effort against a deep and talented Panthers squad.
Still in search of its first win of the season, Peabody's next chance came at home on Monday evening against another league rival in Gloucester. After waltzing off the hardwood with an impressive 72-48 triumph, it's safe to say that tight setback in the Garden City last week only gave the Tanners confidence.
"We were so close to Beverly and they're so talented. We didn't necessarily take a moral victory out of it; we wanted to win that game and were so close, but I just really liked the way we played," explained Broughton. "I think that momentum carried over tonight.
"We wanted to come out of the gates quick and we wanted to be consistent, and I think we were able to do that."
Start quick they did.
The Tanners opened the game on a 17-7 run to force a quick Fishermen timeout, canning three triples in those opening few minutes on their way to an explosive offensive night.
Gloucester was able to close the first quarter with a quick 5-0 burst to make it 17-12 after one, but it was all Peabody from there.
Thanks in large part to a ridiculous shooting display from Colin Berube, Peabody built a 20-point lead (35-15) by halftime, holding Gloucester to just three second quarter points. They implemented a full court press, forcing numerous turnovers and capitalizing swiftly on the other end.
As for Berube, he hit all five of his 3-point attempts in the opening half before dropping in two more after the break to finish with a game-high 21 points.
"Colin was fantastic," said Broughton, his team now 1-2. "He's a really good shooter, but that's not all he does. He rebounds for us, plays good defense ... but he was just on fire and was the one that really allowed us to pull away at the beginning. He's worked extremely hard on his game, so I'm very happy for him."
While Berube was lights out from beyond the arc, his teammates deserve credit for finding him open shots in the half court offense. Peabody moved the ball extremely well all night, refusing to settle for tough shots and spreading the wealth with regularity.
Nick Soper (7 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist) got the offense going early and often; Shea Lynch (8 points, 12 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal, 2 blocks) did a little bit of everything and was a catalyst on D; Luke Roan (12 points, 4 assists, 3 steals, 1 block) was steady on both ends of the floor; and sophomore A.J. Forte (11 points, 2 assists, 2 steals) got going late.
It was truly a full team effort for the Tanners — and an impressive one at that.
"I thought overall our team spread the ball well, and obviously Colin got hot," said Broughton. "But we hit the open guy, which is what you need to do, and tonight they played for each other. So if we can continue to keep that same effort, I think we'll be fine this year."
Peabody's lead ballooned over 30 points at one point in the second half, and Gloucester never really went on a big enough run to threaten the eventual outcome.
The Fishermen were led by Adam Borowick's 19 points, 14 of which came after the break. Nobody else reached double figures in the scoring column, but overall the visitors did a solid job cleaning up the glass (29 rebounds compared to 32 for Peabody). Gloucester also had its fare share of defensive plays, generating 11 steals on the evening.
Peabody is certainly trending in the right direction after back to back strong showings.
"We're a team that's really still trying to find our identity early in the season so we want to play good defense and take good shots on offense," said Broughton. "But overall I was just really happy with the intensity level the entire game. We really brought it tonight and that's what we have to do every single game."
Peabody 72, Gloucester 48
at Peabody Veterans Memorial High School
Peabody: Colin Berube 7-0-21, Luke Roan 4-3-12, A.J. Forte 4-2-11, Shea Lynch 4-0-8, Nick Soper 3-0-7, Danny Barrett 2-2-6, Aneudy Medrano 2-0-5, Nathan Braz 0-1-1, Al Pinto 0-1-1. Totals: 26-9-72.
Gloucester: Adam Borowick 6-3-19, Zach Oliver 2-3-7, P.J. Zappa 2-0-5, Ashton Davis 2-0-5, Jack Patten 1-2-4, Byron Thomas 1-0-3, Evan Anderson 1-0-3, Nathaniel Oaks 1-0-2. Totals: 16-9-48.
Halftime: P, 35-15
3-pointers: P — Berube 7, Roan, Soper, Medrano, Forte; G — Borowick 4, Thomas, Anderson, Davis.
Records: P, 1-2; G, 0-3