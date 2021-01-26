DANVERS — The Peabody boys basketball team has prided itself on the defensive end early on this season. That grit and grind mentality had yielded two wins in three games, with the only loss coming in a competitive one possession setback to Swampscott.
Tuesday afternoon at Danvers, the Tanners continued to display that all out mentality defensively, but it was their offense that truly shined through. The result was a wire-to-wire, 64-51 road triumph and subsequently, some high praise from head coach Thad Broughton.
"This was definitely our best offensive game of the season," said Broughton. "We had been waiting to play a game where we knock down some shots.'
The Tanners opened the game on a strong note, taking a 14-5 lead into the second quarter and never looking back. Shea Lynch — who finished with a team-best 19 points to go with four rebounds, an assist, five steals and a block — was hot right out of the gate. He scored exactly half of his team's points in the opening frame alone, and truly set the tone for his squad moving forward.
"Shea's been playing unbelievable defense for us and he's been huge on the boards," said Broughton. "Tonight he showed his complete game and really hit some big shots for us early on. He was aggressive all game and we need that from him on a nightly basis."
Lynch proceeded to knock down a pair of triples in the second frame to help his team increase their lead, while Nick Vecchio brought some intensity on to the court en route to seven second quarter points. For Peabody, the fast start was just what the doctor ordered, as Danvers actually played them nearly even the rest of the way.
Jared Berry, who was coming off 30 and 26 points, respectively, in his first two games, finished with a game-high 29 points to go with six rebounds. Despite being regularly trapped and double-teamed, the junior guard was able to slice his way into the paint and either finish strong with one hand or draw the contact and get to the free throw line. The majority of his points came via layups, floaters or freebies from the charity stripe, although he did mix in a 3-ball for good measure.
"I thought the momentum was awful when we came out; I thought the kids looked flat," said Danvers head coach Chris Timson, his team now 1-2. "I was proud of how they got back into the game, but you can't come out flat like that and expect to get a jump on a team like Peabody who presses and plays up-tempo the whole game, so that definitely hurt us."
As for Berry, both coaches expressed just how impressed they are by his offensive prowess.
"He's an unbelievable player," said Broughton. "I mean we were focusing on him the entire game and he still got his points."
"I'm hard on Jared every day because I expect more out of him," added Timson. "But I think he's been great. He works hard every day, he loves basketball, he loves playing, and it shows every night when he's out there. He's been doing awesome and I'm going to continue to be all over him because I know how good he can be."
Despite Berry's relentlessness offensively, Danvers was never quite able to get over the hump. Daury Margarin (7 points, 6 rebounds, 2 steals) was the team's next leading scorer and played particularly well down the stretch, while big men Aris Xerras and Andrew Gray did some nice things down low. But Peabody always seemed to have an answer whenever the hosts gained the slightest bit of momentum.
Freshman Raphel Laurent dropped in a shot from downtown just before the end of the third and finished with six points total in the win; Drew Lucas had a terrific all-around game with 10 points, four rebounds, six assists, five steals and a block; Danny Barrett hit some timely shots on his way to an 11-point, three steal outing; and another freshman, Anthony Forte, turned in some strong minutes with eight points, two assists, a steal and a block.
It was a well balanced attack all around for the victors, something that's worked time and time again for the young group this winter.
"Danvers is well coached and they mixed and mashed some defenses against us but I thought our guys recognized them and did a really good job moving the basketball," said Broughton. "I thought recognizing the open man and finding the open man and making sure that was the guy that took the shot, that was key."
Peabody 64, Danvers 51
at Danvers High School
Peabody: Raphel Laurent 2-0-6, Drew Lucas 4-2-10, Anthony Forte 3-1-8, Nick Soper 0-1-1, Danny Barrett 4-2-11, Shea Lynch 7-3-19, Nick Vecchio 3-0-7, Alex Rice 1-0-2. Totals: 24-9-64.
Danvers: Jared Berry 11-6-29, Daury Margarin 2-3-7, Andrew Metivier 2-0-4, Jackson Reid 2-0-5, Colin Kelter 0-2-2, Andrew Gray 0-2-2, Aris Xerras 1-0-3. Totals: 18-13-51.
Halftime: 31-20, Peabody
3-pointers: P, Lynch 2, Laurent 2, Forte, Barrett, Vecchio; D, Berry.
Records: P 4-1; D 1-2.