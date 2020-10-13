Peabody's Amber Kiricoples has found something she's passionate about, something that matters, and she continues to make a difference.
Back in May, Kiricoples put together a fundraiser for Mental Health Awareness month and was able to raise thousands of dollars — all of which were donated directly to Mental Health America.
But her work didn't stop there.
Now back at school for her junior year at Peabody High, Kiricoples has organized yet another means of awareness for mental health and has quickly gained the support from her classmates, teachers, coaches, and the community as a whole. Teaming up with good friend Aja Alimonti, the two student-athletes put together a "green out" week for all of Peabody's sports teams, beginning this week.
"We're in the DECA (Distributive Education Clubs of America) Club and we knew right away mental health was the way to go for our project," said Kiricoples. "We decided to get the athletes involved because athletes usually struggle with mental health issues, and playing on the field is their only escape. From personal experience, I can second that.
"It was first going to be one 'green out' game for my (girls varsity soccer) team, and then we decided to do every fall team. We bought green captain's bands, green pre-wrap, and green tape for every team to wear. Beverly High's varsity boys and girls soccer teams will be wearing it next week, too, as well as their varsity field hockey team. So will Danvers girls varsity soccer."
The color green represents mental health best because it is the color of the mental health ribbon. Kiricoples says the support and willingness to contribute to their cause has been overwhelming.
"Everyone is so excited, including (Peabody High athletic director) Bob Bua," said Kiricoples. "He is fully on board and wants to help continue our project. Our soccer team was so supportive as well and really helped spread the word on social media with us. It meant so much to Aja and I because we're extremely dedicated and the cause has a huge spot in our hearts."
The green movement will begin Tuesday when Kiricoples and the Tanners' girls soccer team host Swampscott at 4 p.m.