PEABODY -- It's tough to score goals against a stingy defense. Both the Peabody and Swampscott girls soccer teams found that to be true Tuesday afternoon, battling to a 0-0 tie at Coley Lee Field.
While the Tanners had the better scoring chances with five corner opportunities, the visiting Big Blue came up big time after time defensively. When Peabody did get good shots on net, Swampscott junior goalie Lilian Gosselin was there to stop them.
Gosselin's best save came in the final seconds of the first half right after the home team had two corners in a row. Ava D'Ambrosio followed up blasting a low shot that the goalie dove to keep out of the back of the net.
"We've had a hard time putting the ball in the net, but it's something we work on in practice all the time," said Tanner coach Andrew Douglass after his team recorded its second tie of the young season (1-2-2). "This was a matter of two tough defenses going at it all afternoon."
The visitors (now 0-1-1) only managed to get a few shots through the Tanners defense that tested senior captain Emma Bloom, who took charge and turned aside anything that came her way. Bloom's booming kick often beyond midfield helped jump start the offense.
She faced the toughest challenge in the 70th minute when Big Blue captain Grace Hudson made a run before drilling a low shot that Bloom scooped up.
"My defense did a very good job preventing their shots from getting through," said Bloom. "I didn't face many, and the tie is a bit frustrating when we controlled the whole game."
Being only Swampscott's second game, and it took a while for its offense to get going. The Tanners had the edge in play almost all afternoon, and captain Emily McDonough made some nice runs. Late in the half the visitors picked up the pace, using speed in the middle of the field and accurate passes to apply pressure.
McDonough had a long run up the right sideline in the 53rd minute before colliding with a defender. She had to leave the game after suffering a bloody nose, but came back a few minutes later.
"Emily gives 100 percent all the time and leaves it all on the field, bloody nose and all," said Douglass. "We had a lot of strong performances, but just couldn't finish. Maddie Scacchi is a great leader and defender. Mckayla Fisher up top, (freshman) Connie Patturelli (freshman) Brooke Lomasney and Branae Craveiro on the corners, and Sam Simmons on defense were solid. Of course, it's great having Emma in goal, too."
It's not unusual for coaches to be unhappy with a tie, but Swampscott's Ken Leader was glad to get out of Peabody with a point.
"We'll take the tie," said Leader. "The girls played hard all game, especially our defense. It was nice to get (captain) Sophie Digrande back from her knee injury. She really makes a difference. May Raymond, Victoria Quagrello, Maddie Hudson, Grace Hudson, and Alice Michigan all did a nice job. I'm pleased with the way the girls played."