Between them, the Little League all-stars from Peabody, Peabody West and Swampscott have won the last five District 16 pennants and nine of the last 11. So it should come as no surprise that these three titans are among the favorites as the double-elimination tourney kicks into high gear this weekend.
Each of the three is among the four remaining unbeaten teams in the winner's bracket with Lynnfield being the other. Swampscott, the defending champs from last fall's COVID-19 shortened unofficial tourney, hosts Peabody, which won the 2019 title, in a marquee match Saturday at 6 p.m.
The Big Blue kids are 2-0, having beaten Winthrop 3-1 on a walkoff 2-run homer by Kalen Huddle in their opener. Swampscott came back to take down East Lynn, 3-2, in another thriller with some great pitching from Miles O'Neill and a ridiculous catch by Timmy Hamilton saving runs.
Olivia Quagrello has also pitched well for Swampscott, managed by Matt Bronga. Also contributing for the team have been Roma Sadovvy, Charlie Bronga, Rocco Cerutti, Tommy Cuttle, Beau Olivieri, Teddy O'Neill, Ollie Riddell, John Cogliano and Jack Duffy.
Peabody has only played one game so far, taking down West Lynn. The squad, managed by Rick DeLoreto, had gotten great play so far from Caleb Pena, Dylan Cunningham, Connor Quigley, Owen Jordan, Liam smith, Guiseppe Lepore, Matt Nazarro, Joseph Tavilla, Brendan McKenna, T.K. Bayko, Hayden Blais and Juliano Pena.
Peabody West, which went to the state finals in the 10-year-old division two years ago with this group, will face Lynnfield on Sunday at noon at a field to be determined. Tanner varsity coach Mark Bettencourt is the manager with PHS boys hoop coach Thad Broughton helping out as well with Stephen Saggese. Peabody West won its opener against Wyoma last week.
Chipping for the West, winners of four D16 flags since being moved over from District 15 in 2011, have been Ty Lomasney, Cullen Pasterick, Damian Gregory, James DiCarlo, Ryan Skerry, Thad Broughton, Anthony Modugno, Aidan Horgan, Mark Bettencourt, Brendan Kobierski, Gabriel Casiano, Stephan Saggese and Jackson Taylor.
The winners of the this weekend's two games would face each other for a slot in the finals on Monday. The losers drop to the elimination bracket with a chance to stay alive and play their way back into the championship, scheduled for Thursday and Friday next week.
