Peabody sweeps NEC track meet; Masconomet, Marblehead, Beverly also shine

PEABODY — It's hard to get a handle on which teams are ahead in the big, end-of-the-year track meets until the results from the jumps and the the throws start trickling in.
The points Peabody High's throwers brought in on Monday at the Northeastern Conference outdoor championships came in more like an avalanche. The Tanners took league titles in all six throwing events (javelin, discus and shot put for boys and girls) and scored more then 110 points to help the hosts cruise to first place in the boys and girls team standings.
"The whole group is very, very special. Six firsts? That's a first for me in over 20 years of coaching," Peabody assistant coach and throws guru Jay Smith said. "It was an extraordinary effort. That many points in the throws may have been unprecedented."
Rain started and stopped throughout the four-hour long meet at Peabody High's Smyrnios Track with the last running events going off under the lights. Peabody's boys had 174 points to outpace Marblehead (98) and Masconomet (80) while the girls totaled up 183.5 with Masconomet being runner-up (115) and Beverly third (104.5).
Brendan Glass won the shot put with Peter Gardikas being second and the two Tanner teammates swapped spots on the medal stand in the discus. Sophomore Shea Lynch won the discus to make it a sweep of the throws while Peabody's girls saw Arlene Davilla double up in winning the shot put and discus. Aaliyah Alleyne won the javelin and came in second in the shot.
The boys mile was one of the best races of the day. Masconomet's Sebi Gilligan, Gloucester's William Kenney and Peabody's Logan Traccia quickly separated themselves from the pack and Kenney was ahead going into the final 200 meters. Gilligan made a move around the last curve then found an even quicker gear on the straightaway to win with a personal best 4:20, followed by Kenney (4:22) and sophomore Traccia (4:23).
"When he made the move at 250, I knew he had that gear ... I didn't know he had another gear after that," Masconomet distance coach Pat Mahoney said. "That was an incredible race by all three guys. Sebi's taken eight seconds off his mile time in the last week ... he's such a smart runner and he's got that great closing speed for the final lap."
Beverly's Jaichaun Jones excelled in the sprints, taking home two gold medals by easily outdistancing the fastest heat in the 200 (22.17 seconds) and winning the long jump with a 22-foot leap. He had by far the fastest time in the first round of the 100 and only didn't make it triple gold because he didn't run the 100 final for precautionary reasons with the state meet only four days away.
"Jaichaun's always had the speed and he's built up his endurance this year, so he's been able to very well in multiple events in these big meets," Beverly coach Sean Dunleavy said. "He's got a chance to do some really big things these next two weeks."
Peabody's Sadai Headley-Mawasi earned three golds, taking first place in the triple jump (33-5 3/4) as well as the 400 (57 seconds) and running a leg of the winning 4x100 relay. Her relay teammates also grabbed multiple league titles, with Jolene Murphy winning the 200 (25.5) and Savanna Vargas winning the 100 (13.07).
Sarah DiVasta also won two titles for the Tanners, taking the girls mile and running a leg of the winning 4x800 relay.
For Beverly, McKenzie Gilligan had a strong all-around day with a first in the high jump (5-2) as well as seventh in the long jump and second in the high hurdles.
"She's a great all-around athlete and she works really hard at her technique and her form," Beverly coach Dave Jellerson said.
The Panthers started the meet by going 1-2 in the 2-mile behind league champion Mia Kasperowicz and Hannah McCarthy. Kylie McCarthy was second in the javelin, Emily Young was second in the mile and Olivia Young was fourth in the 800.
Masconomet's girls got plenty of points in the field events. Sarah Aylwin won the league title in the long jump (16-feet-1 inch) and Olivia Guerrero was fourth while being third in the 200. Sophomore Cali Haberland was third in the javelin and Charlotte Losee was second in the triple jump (33-3 1/2).
Devin Whalen, a sophomore from Marblehead, excelled in the hurdle events, winning the 100 meter highs and finishing third in the 400 meter lows. Danvers' Haley Murphy cruised to victory in the low hurdles with fellow Falcons Cali Abbatessa (second, discus) and Courtney Hinchion (third, mile) doing well.
Marblehead's distance men took home three victories. Senior Loeden Rodrigues opened the meet by winning the boys 2-mile in 9:44, outpacing Beverly's silver medalist Liam Ouellette. The Magicians Ciro Martin got out in front in the 800 and never looked back, winning in a crisp 2:02. The pair then teamed with Peter Clifford and Ryan Thompson to win the 4x800 relay. Fellow Marbleheader Cam Heaftiz was also second in both the 400 and the high jump for the Magicians.
Peabody sprinter Daviel Canela had a nice day, winning the 100 and finishing second in the long jump at 21-feet. Shaun Conrad won the 400 for the Tanner boys, who took both the 4x100 and 4x400 relays. Joel Lisoma enjoyed a big day, doubling up to win both the high hurdles and the low hurdles while coming in second on the triple jump.
"Joel's form is phenomenal," Peabody head coach Fernando Braz said. "Phil Sheridan (former AD and track coach) has been working with our hurdlers and they're doing an outstanding job. Joel has really refined his technique and that's helping him reach that next level."
Swampscott's Joey Do won the league title in the triple jump with a leap of 42-3 and also finished third in the high jump. For the Danvers boys, distance runners T.J. Glowik and Kevin Rogers went 3-4 in the 2-mile. Alex Kessel had a great meet sprinting for Masconomet, finishing second in the 100, 200 and helping his team get silver in the 4x100 relay.