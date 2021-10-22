PEABODY — Football coaches call the first play or two following a turnover the quick change. They're crucial sequences where one team can stem back the tide of momentum while the other tries to drown its opponent.
Friday night at Coley Lee Field, Peabody High used the quick change to sink any hopes of an upset win by visiting Gloucester.
Sophomore Eli Batista had three interceptions in the second quarter, Peabody forced four total turnovers and two of them led to one-play touchdown drives as the Tanners prevailed, 35-8, in a Northeastern Conference South battle. It was the first home win of the year for Peabody (now 3-4) and it came on Senior Night.
"We came in with a positive attitude and when we're all on the same page, it's easy for us to execute," said senior Jovante Dailey, who caught a TD pass from Shea Lynch on the opening drive to give the hosts the lead for good.
The one-play TD's really opened up the lead. Batista's 25-yard interception return set up a Danny Barrett 27-yard TD catch. Gloucester (1-6) drove down to the Peabody 11-yard line but captain Raf Casiano recovered a fumble to end the threat.
It took only one snap for Peabody senior Daviel Canela to bounce off a tackle and hit the sideline for an 87-yard scoring run. Three plays later, Batista had another interception and three plays after that, senior Jordan Tompkins crashed into the end zone for a 35-0 lead.
"We lost four games at home and everybody kind of got discouraged but that fire came back tonight," said Casiano, who had a team-high eight first half tackles. "The ceremony for the seniors had everybody really into this game and we wanted it pretty badly."
Though Aidan Cornetta scored with 4:44 left, ending Peabody's bid at a third straight shutout against the Fisherman, it was a thorough effort for the Tanner defense. Tompkins and Perez played well at the second level and it was the first time since Week 1 that Peabody had a first half shutout.
"We played with more quickness. Defense is all about instinct and intensity and we were engaged all night," Casiano said.
Led by senior captain Peter Gardikas at center, Peabody's offensive line paved the way for a season high 201 rushing yards. The Tanners spread the carries around to ten different running backs and averaged 7.4 yards per carry on the night.
"The offensive line did their job: They worked together as a unit and opened up some holes," said Peabody head coach Mark Bettencourt. "We felt like we were due for a big first half where we came out and took control of a game. We did that, both offensively and defensively."
Derek Pattuerlli, another senior, was the biggest beneficiary of the blocking up front. He had a team-high 48 rushing yards and scored his first varsity touchdown on a 2-yard plunge in the second quarter.
"Derek's a down hill runner," Bettencourt said. "He gets the ball and attacks that line of scrimmage. That leads to yards after contact and those yards add up."
Gloucester trailed only 7-0 after a first quarter in which they moved the ball offensively and got a momentum shifting interception from Cornetta, whose man appeared to beat him deep before he turned on the jets to close the gap and win a jump ball.
"He's been making great reads and plays a great deep safety," Gloucester head coach Dan O'Connor said. "He's a great outfielder in baseball and you can see where those instincts translate back there."
Caleb DeCoste and Frank DeSisto combined for 118 rushing yards on 24 carries for the Fisherman. Junior Christian Howell also had a strong game on the defensive line with two stops for losses. Ultimately, the turnovers and Peabody's 28-point second quarter blitz were too much to overcome.
"We're playing hard, we just shoot ourselves in the foot," O'Connor said. "We're not quite strong enough to overcome mistakes, but we'll keep grinding towards that."
With back-to-back wins after a four-game skid, the Tanners can seize the NEC South title if they top Salem on the road next week. With their Division 2 playoff fate out of their control, ending the program's 21-year league title drought has become the rallying cry for a Tanner team that continues to improve each week.
"Our work ethic is the biggest thing we lean on. We've gotten it together and found ourselves, and hopefully we can stay on a roll," Dailey said.
Peabody 35, Gloucester 8
at Coley Lee Field, Peabody
Gloucester (1-6);0;0;0;8;8
Peabody (3-4);7;28;0;0;35
Scoring summary
P - Jovante Dailey 9 pass from Shea Lynch (Dom Scalese kick)
P - Derek Patturelli 2 run (Scalese kick)
P - Danny Barrett 27 pass from Lynch (Scalese kick)
P - Daviel Canela 87 run (Scalese kick)
P - Jordan Tompkins 5 run (Scalese kick)
G - Aidan Cornetta 4 run (Caleb Decoste rush)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: Gloucester — Caleb Decoste 10-64, Frank DeSisto 14-54, Aidan Cornetta 6-39, Nicholas Carey 1-(-4) ; Peabody — Daviel Canela 1-87, Derek Patterulli 10-48, Jordan Tompkins 2-26, Will Pinto 4-18, Will Plourde 2-12, John Lucas 1-8, Michael Perez 1-5, Alex Silva 4-5, Troy Cuddire 1-(-3), Nick Dresser 1-(-5).
PASSING: Gloucester — Carey 4-8-57-0-1, Ewan McCarthy 1-3-15-0-2 ; Peabody — Shea Lynch 4-8-64-2-1.
RECEIVING: Gloucester —Cornetta 1-27, Cameron Widtfeldt 1-26, Robert Schuster 1-15, DeSisto 2-4 ; Peabody — Danny Barrett 1-27, Jovante Dailey 1-21, Perez 1-16.