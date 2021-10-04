PEABODY — The Bettencourt sisters, junior captain Isabel and her sophomore sibling Abby, combined to lead the Peabody High volleyball team over Marblehead in three straight sets Monday night.
Isabel, an outside hitter, had 13 kills while Abby, a setter, had 22 assists, four kills, and 11 service points in the Tanners' 25-14, 25-17 25-21 triumph
The end result, however, was due to a total team effort, said head coach Lisa Keene.
"That's a great team, and I have a lot of respect for the Marblehead program," Keene said after her team improved to 6-3 with the win. "They have some of the best hitters in the league."
Marblehead (6-2), which dropped just its second match of the season, saw senior captain Keira Sweetnam, an outside hitter, have a huge game with seven kills, three blocks, and two aces. Teammate Lilah Thompson added six kills.
Defensive specialist Caitlin Parkman had 17 digs for the Magicians, while junior setter Julia Potvin had 20 assists, and libero Dylan Kerble chipped in with two aces.
Peabody took control of the first set, breaking a 7-7 tie to go ahead and never looked back. Abby Bettencourt's serve was as good as her softball fastball pitches, helping her team score the next six points. A kill by her sister followed by an Allison Flewelling ace clinched the set.
Flewelling and Sarah Broughton combined for 11 kills on the night.
"Our service was great, especially in the first two sets," said Keene. "We only had two service errors in those sets, which was huge."
Michaela Alperen led the Tanners with 23 service points.
The second set was tied seven times, the last at 14 all before Peabody pulled ahead behind a couple of kills by Broughton and strong serves by Alperen.
"We all get along really well and are very friendly outside of volleyball," said Broughton, who is a team captain. "Most of the girls played together last year, and we set our goal to win the Northeastern Conference. We also want to have a good time playing together -- and we are."
The third set was the closest, with the Magicians taking an early lead led by Sweetnam and junior outside hitter Isabel Wabno. The Tanners rallied to knot it up at 17-17, and it was tied three more times before an ace by Alperen and a kill by Lauryn Mendona opened up a lead. Two kills by Broughton put the set out of reach.
"We had to come back to win that set," said Keene. "The girls have it in them to do it. Krissy Cardello had a great defensive game at libero and 26 digs. Maddie Castro and Mendonca (middle hitters) also contributed to the win."
There were several long volleys as both teams fought hard for every point. Led by Cardello, the Tanners were able to keep digging the ball when it appeared the visitors were about to earn a point.
"Peabody is super athletic, aggressive, and scrappy," said Miller. "They got the best of us by playing smart volleyball."