The Peabody Travel Basketball Association is accepting applicants for 6th grade girls/boys, white and blue coaches for 2020-2021 season.
The league is open to Peabody residents, and the coaching position is intended to be for three years. The deadline to apply is Sept. 11.
Inquiries should be emailed to peabodytravelball@yahoo.com. Please include which team you are applying for, coaching experience and any references from recent teams. Interviews will be scheduled shortly after the application deadline.
