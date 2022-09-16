LYNN — After turning the ball over on downs with only 2:17 left in the first half, it appeared that Peabody High had missed its chance to get the fabled "double score" Friday night against Lynn Classical.
Junior Eli Batista gave them another shot — and senior quarterback Shea Lynch made sure the Tanners made the most of it.
Batista's defensive interception and two subsequent long receptions set up a Lynch touchdown run with only three seconds left in the second quarter. The Tanners completed the double dip by zipping down the field to start the third on several perfectly executed Lynch-to-Batista screen passes, with the drive capped by another Lynch keeper.
Those two TD's were the crucial points as unbeaten Peabody scored the game's last four touchdowns to roll to a 35-8 win over the Rams.
"All of a sudden we kind of blew it open," said Lynch. "After Eli's pick I thought we needed 10 or so yards to give (kick) Dom (Scalese) a chance at points. We got down to the 4-yard line so then we felt like we had to get in."
The Rams (1-1) led 8-7 in the first quarter, and the game felt like a rock fight with the Tanners up 14-8 deep into the second quarter. After a Classical defensive stand, though, Peabody's defense forced a third and long — and with injuries forcing Classical down to its third QB, Batista made a perfect play.
"Once that ball was in the air I smiled because it was coming towards me," said Batista, who also led all receivers with 91 yards on six grabs, with five of those coming on the two drives just before and just after halftime.
"Shea gave me those quick passes and they were working really well," added Batista, who frequently took short catches for extra yards. "My first move is usually a juke — once I make that, I can bounce it and go."
Lynch also ran for 78 yards on seven carries. Some of the keepers were designed runs; others came when he pulled the ball down with no receivers open down field ... three produced key first downs and all of them helped keep the Ram defense honest.
"No body's really spying Shea yet, which is a good thing for us. I'm sure that will change," said Peabody head coach Mark Bettencourt. "The offensive line did a phenomenal job of giving him time and making sure there was plenty of running room when he had to spill out of the pocket."
With three sophomores and two juniors on the offensive line, Lynch wasn't sacked. He threw for 169 yards with an opening drive 16-yard TD pass to Danny Barrett — who made a spectacular one handed grab and got a foot down at the boundary line on the game's fourth play after sophomore Alex Jackson recovered a Classical fumble.
"The line blocked incredibly all day," said Lynch. "There was plenty of holes in the run game and plenty of time to throw."
Rams running back Matt Carrillo did the bulk of the damage on the next drive. Classical when 65 yards in 11 plays and ate up more than nine minutes with Carrillo (110 yards on 25 carries) scoring from nine yards out and adding the two-point conversion for an 8-7 lead.
The Tanners immediately regained the lead (14-8) on Alex Silva's touchdown run. The visitors then righted the ship defensively thanks to some stout defensive line work by captain Giovanni Guglielmo and seniors Fernando Lima and Jose Lendor, who had two tackles-for-loss.
"We slid the D-line over by a gap and were able to combat what they did to us on that first series," Bettencourt said. "After that, we mostly controlled the line of scrimmage."
Don Cavanuagh, Jimmy Festa and Will Pinto also came up with tackles behind the line of scrimmage for the Tanners, who improved to 2-0 for the first time since 2014 and only the second time in the last 18 seasons.
Peabody 35, Lynn Classical 8
at Manning Field, Lynn
Peabody (2-0);7;14;14;0;35
Lynn Classical (1-1);8;0;0;0;8
Scoring summary
P- Danny Barrett 16 pass from Shea Lynch (Dom Scalese kick)
LC- Matt Carrillo 9 run (Carrillo rush)
P- Alex Silva 3 run (Scalese kick)
P- Lynch 3 run (Scalese kick)
P- Lynch 9 run (Scalese kick)
P- Alan Paulino 3 run (Scalese kick)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: Peabody — Shea Lynch 7-78, Alan Paulino 3-28, Alex Silva 3-8, Will Pinto 3-7; Lynn Classical — Matt Carrillo 25-110, Nick Costa 6-45, R.J. Faessler 2-3, John Nasky 3-0.
PASSING: Peabody — Lynch 12-21-169-1-0 ; Lynn Classical — Nasky 1-2-19-0-1, Carrillo 0-1-0-0-0, Nestor Rodriguez 0-0-0-0-0.
RECEIVING: Peabody — Eli Batista 6-91, Danny Barrett 3-35, Colin Ridley 1-27, Silva 1-4, Abou Kaba 1-2 ; Lynn Classical — Costa 1-19.